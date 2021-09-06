Nation Other News 06 Sep 2021 Karnataka govt to ba ...
Karnataka govt to ban online gambling

ANI
Published Sep 6, 2021, 9:54 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 9:54 am IST
The amended bill will be tabled in the upcoming session of the legislature
 This comes after the state government received several complaints regarding cyber fraud. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Bengaluru: Karnataka government has decided to ban online gambling games or betting by amending the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, excluding lottery.

The amended bill will be tabled in the upcoming session of the legislature which is slated to commence on September 13 and last till September 24.

 

This comes after the state government received several complaints regarding cyber fraud.

Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday decided to impose a ban on online games that include transactions from electronic devices like mobile phones and computers. The drafted bill seeks to amend Karnataka Police Act, 1963.

Tags: karnataka police act, online gambling
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


