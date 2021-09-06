Nation Other News 06 Sep 2021 IMD issues red alert ...
Nation, In Other News

IMD issues red alert, forecasts heavy rains tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 6, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 12:05 am IST
IMD said the next two days would witness heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the state, including Hyderabad
The IMD issued a red alert, indicating that the state is in for some extremely heavy rainfall. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 The IMD issued a red alert, indicating that the state is in for some extremely heavy rainfall. (Representational Photo:AFP)

HYDERABAD: The accumulated effects of rain over the past few days continued to be felt in the city and elsewhere in the state, though Sunday saw Telangana receive much less rainfall compared to Saturday.

Hyderabad witnessed rainfall from 8.30 am till 9 pm on Sunday standing at 1.18 cm at Malakpet. The highest rain on Sunday was far less than the high of 10.43 cm on Saturday that was reported from the automated weather station at Santoshnagar in Saidabad.

 

However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the next two days would witness heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the state, including Hyderabad.

The IMD said the start of the work week on Monday could be very wet for the city with predictions for heavy to very heavy rain, as well as for the neighbouring districts of Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri. There could also be isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in several places in the state on Monday, it said.

For Tuesday, the IMD issued a red alert, indicating that the state is in for some extremely heavy rainfall. It said such weather could be expected in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Rajanna Siricilla. These districts have been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days with reports of inundated roads as a consequence, lakes and tanks overflowing. The IMD said heavy to very heavy rain can also be expected on Tuesday over many places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad rains, telangana rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

I request people not to protest for the reopening of temples and other places. If you want to protest, protest against the coronavirus, says Thackeray. — AFP

Easing of Covid restrictions based on availability of oxygen: Uddhav Thackeray

Malladi Vishnu alleged on Sunday that the BJP leaders in the state are politicizing the decisions taken by the YSRC government and misleading the public. (Photo:Facebook)

YSRC refutes BJP allegations about ‘bias’ against Hindu festivals

The Piler division police in coordination with special teams keeping a vigil on movement of smugglers in the district under the supervision of SEB joint director Vidyasagar Naidu arrested 13 inter-state smugglers on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter @ChittoorPolice)

Wood smuggling unabated in AP

Following these reports, very few students have been attending schools in the two districts since past five days. — Representational image/PTI

Seven teachers test positive for Covid-19 in two districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala girl's guava sapling to grow in PM Modi's courtyard

Actor-turned-BJP MP Suresh Gopi handing over the tree sapling to PM Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@TheSureshGopi)

12-year-old dies of Nipah virus infection in Kerala's Kozhikode

The parents, relatives and neighbours of the child are under observation. (Representational image: DC file)

Tigress strangled by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve forest

The body was retrieved early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Representational)

Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada). (Photo: Facebook)

IAF signs emergency deal for 70,000 AK-103 assault rifles with Russia

A small portion of the IAF requirement was met by the acquisition of around 4,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles that have been procured as part of a larger contract by the Indian Army. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->