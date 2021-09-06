IMD issues red alert, forecasts heavy rains tomorrow

HYDERABAD: The accumulated effects of rain over the past few days continued to be felt in the city and elsewhere in the state, though Sunday saw Telangana receive much less rainfall compared to Saturday.

Hyderabad witnessed rainfall from 8.30 am till 9 pm on Sunday standing at 1.18 cm at Malakpet. The highest rain on Sunday was far less than the high of 10.43 cm on Saturday that was reported from the automated weather station at Santoshnagar in Saidabad.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the next two days would witness heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the state, including Hyderabad.

The IMD said the start of the work week on Monday could be very wet for the city with predictions for heavy to very heavy rain, as well as for the neighbouring districts of Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri. There could also be isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in several places in the state on Monday, it said.

For Tuesday, the IMD issued a red alert, indicating that the state is in for some extremely heavy rainfall. It said such weather could be expected in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Rajanna Siricilla. These districts have been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days with reports of inundated roads as a consequence, lakes and tanks overflowing. The IMD said heavy to very heavy rain can also be expected on Tuesday over many places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.