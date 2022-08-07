  
TTD Chairman, EO invite Maha CM, Deputy CM for Bhoomi Puja on August 21

 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). (FIle)

NELLORE: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ekanath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were invited by TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Saturday at Mumbai, for the Bhoomi Puja of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple scheduled to be held at Navi Mumbai on August 21.

Both the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra have expressed their pleasure to take part in the Bhoomi Puja. The Vedic pundits offered Vedaseervachanam to both the dignitaries and gave them Theertha Prasadams.

The Maharashtra government has allotted 10 acres of prime land, the market value of it is estimated to be about Rs 500 crore, to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple at Ulve near Navi Mumbai a few months ago.

The managing director of Raymond Group, Gowtham Singhania, has come forward to bear the entire cost of the construction of the temple which is estimated to be Rs 60 - Rs 70 crore.

 

