  
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to visit Basar IIIT campus on Sunday
Nation

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to visit Basar IIIT campus on Sunday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 6, 2022, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2022, 12:22 am IST
Basar IIIT students meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum on the problems they have been facing at the campus. (DC Image)
 Basar IIIT students meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum on the problems they have been facing at the campus. (DC Image)

ADILABAD: Political significance is being attached to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s visit to Basar IIIT campus where she will interact with students and staff over breakfast on Sunday.

From there she will head for Telangana University in Nizamabad.

It is believed that her visit to Basar IIIT campus follows pleas by its students when they met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on August 3 and narrated their woes.         

The Governor, who will travel to Nizamabad and also return by train,

will first have darshan of Goddess Saraswati in Basar around 6 am.She will meet students and faculty of Telangana University around 11 am and return to Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that Basar IIIT students had demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao or municipal administration minister K. T Rama Rao to visit the campus to know the ground realities. The students had launched an agitation for settling around 12 demands, including the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor and cancellation of contracts of three messes.

Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy visited the campus and released Rs 11 crore as immediate relief to mitigate the problems. In the subsequent days, food poisoning in the mess saw over 500 students falling sick.    

 

 


Tags: basar iiit, basar iiit students protest, dr tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Telangana, Nirmal


