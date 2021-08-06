Nation Other News 06 Aug 2021 Nellore centre comes ...
Nation, In Other News

Nellore centre comes up with ‘high on zinc’ rice variety

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 6, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Scientists find it useful in fight against Covid
A new rice variety developed by the Agriculture Research Station (ARS) here was found to contain 22.5 per cent zinc much to the delight of agriculture scientists. (Representational Photo:DC)
 A new rice variety developed by the Agriculture Research Station (ARS) here was found to contain 22.5 per cent zinc much to the delight of agriculture scientists. (Representational Photo:DC)

NELLORE: At a time when people across the globe are taking vitamin C and multivitamin tablets with more zinc content to develop immunity against Covid, a new rice variety developed by the Agriculture Research Station (ARS) here was found to contain 22.5 per cent zinc much to the delight of agriculture scientists.

Incidentally, the average zinc content is around 16 per cent or less in other local rice varieties, scientists said.

 

“There are well-studied beneficial effects of zinc on the immune system, including a lessened vulnerability and enhanced clinical outcomes for contagious pathogens, including multiple viruses,” said Dr MV Ramanaiah, a physician in Peoples Poly Clinic in Nellore.

Appreciating ARS scientists for coming out with a rice variety that has additional zinc content, the senior physician said that there is no need for supplementation of zinc if it is available in food itself.

He said zinc is an effective anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative stress agent, and relevant to some severe Covid-19 viruses.

 

Not only high zinc content, the cooking quality of NLR 3238 rice variety developed by the research station, functioning under Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University, is on par with the most sought after superfine rice variety in Andhra Pradesh known as BPT 5204. Moreover, it can be cultivated in any season and the yield is also high like BPT 5204 as well as the other popular variety, MT 1010.

According to a senior scientist in ARS, Sreelakshmi Chintala, NLR 3238 is a cross derivative of MTU 1010 x BPT 5204 varieties.

The objective behind coming up with the variety is to develop short duration, photo-insensitive, high yielding, dwarf varieties suitable for early kharif and rabi seasons with good cooking quality.

 

Important cooking and chemical quality traits like amylase content, water uptake, alkali spreading value and linear kernel elongation ratio are on par with BPT 5204.

The culture NLR 3238 was found to be good in all the yield evaluation trials conducted at ARS, and multi-location testing at different rice research stations of ANGRAU.

It proved its worth in the All India Coordinated Rice Improvement Project (AICRIP) testing. The culture was tested for two years in minikit trials at different farmer’s fields in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 and 2020 rabi seasons. It was approved for the third year of testing during the 2021 rabi season.

 

While welcoming the new variety, a functionary of Rice Millers Association, Nagireddy Subhramanyam Reddy said they would promote the variety while appealing to the government to give wide publicity about the zinc content and encourage farmers to cultivate it as it is yet another potent tool to fight the dreaded pandemic.

...
Tags: rice, zinc, vitamin c, covid, ng ranga agriculture university, aicrip
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR advances Dalit Bandhu launch to escape poll code curbs

News

Fake challans menace seeps into Kadapa sub-registrar office

Representational picture of Srisailam Project. (PTI)

KRMB, GRMB meet called for August 9 to discuss Krishna, Godavari river projects

For instance, construction of one kilometre of railway line for port connectivity creates approximately 24,000 man-days of work. (PTI Photo)

121 projects worth 1 lakh crores identified under Sagamala in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against FRL-Reliance deal

Amazon had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court's division bench order. (Photo: PTI/File)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Goa CM under fire for asking why rape victims were on beach late at night

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Twitter)

Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: PM Modi

Practitioners perform a yoga position during an event to mark International Yoga Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana encounter killings: SC grants Sirpurkar panel 6 months to file report

Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->