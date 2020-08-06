135th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,967,700

56,626

Recovered

1,329,026

45,540

Deaths

40,772

919

Maharashtra46826530552116476 Tamil Nadu2734602148154461 Andhra Pradesh1864611043541681 Karnataka151449746792804 Delhi1402321261164044 Uttar Pradesh104388605581857 West Bengal83800589621846 Telangana7095850814576 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Other News 06 Aug 2020 National Health Miss ...
Nation, In Other News

National Health Mission employees in Kerala get pay hike

PTI
Published Aug 6, 2020, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2020, 1:19 pm IST
The state cabinet announced also a financial assistance package for NRKs who could not go back to their place of work abroad
Representational image
 Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to increase the remuneration of the National Health Mission (NHM) employees both on contract and on a daily basis in addition to incentives and risk allowances.

The state cabinet announced also a financial assistance package for non-resident Keralites who could not go back to their place of work abroad and are stranded in the state since the lockdown.

 

Since the remuneration of NHM employees involved in COVID-19 work is limited, those on contract and also those employed on a daily basis would be provided additional benefits. Incentives and risk allowances have been introduced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters. This would incur an additional expenditure of Rs 22.68 crore per month, he said.

The cabinet decided to allot Rs 50 crore from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) to NORKA (non- resident Keralites affairs) Roots to provide assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of the expatriates, he said.

 

This is in addition to the Rs 8.5 crore given earlier, the Chief Minister said.

The minimum wage for Grade-I (medical officers and specialists) would be raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month with a risk allowance of 20 per cent.

Grade-II (senior consultants, dental surgeons and Ayush Doctors) would be given a 20 per cent risk allowance.

The minimum monthly salary of Grade-III (staff nurses, junior health inspectors, pharmacists and technicians) would be increased from Rs 13,500 to Rs 20,000 along with a 25 per cent risk allowance, he said.

 

The last grade employees would be given a 30 per cent risk allowance in addition to their daily wages.

The Chief Minister further said the incentives and risk allowances would be given to all newly hired employees engaged in the virus-related work.

The COVID-19 Health Policy packages for various ailments would also be provided to employees who are not covered under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) scheme.

...
Tags: national health mission, kerala government employees
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

HD Kote downstream of Kabini dam overflows after incessant rains

IMD puts Kodagu on red alert after torrential rains lash Karnataka causing landslides

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Yadav has been shifted to the official residence of the hospital director located on the premises. (PTI Photo)

Lalu Yadav shifted to RIMS director's residence amid COVID-19 fear

Chief Lokanath Behera

Kerala police chief issues new guidelines to curb pandemic spread

MEA S Jaishankar (AP photo)

Don't interfere, India warns China for raking up Kashmir in UNSC at Pakistan's behest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hospitals here are the pits, so nurses are going abroad

Nurses find jobs in the Gulf more rewarding and fulfilling. And it doesn't rain there. (File photo: PTI)

Hyderabad chain-snatching gang get prison terms

Representational image

Ram mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil from RSS headquarters sent to Ayodhya

(Representational image)

7 arrested for selling virus drugs illegally

Representational image (AFP)

Hundreds from Telangana, AP still stranded in Middle East

Indian nationals gather at Dubai airport before leaving the Gulf nation on a flight back to their country (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham