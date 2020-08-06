IMD puts Kodagu on red alert after torrential rains lash Karnataka causing landslides

Mysuru: Amid Covid situation, heavy rains which lashed Kodagu, led to minor landslides, floods, uprooted trees and disrupted normal life and road connectivity between several places. The incessant rains also led to huge inflow of 9070 cusecs of water to Harangi dam in Kodagu, and the water levels in the dam rose to its optimum storage level of 2859 feet, and some 9425 cusecs water was released into Cauvery river.

A flood alert has been issued and the downstream of Harangi reservoir and people on both banks of the river and on the low lying areas of river have been directed to move to safer places and take all precautionary measures for safety and security of their lives and properties.

Torrential rains in Kodagu has led to minor landslides in Mangaladevinagar in Madikeri, Kaththalekaadu, Siddapura road, and it almost submerged bridges including Kushalnagar and Bhethri bridges.

Rain waters flooded at least seven places including Cauvery layout in Madikeri, Kuvempu layout in Kushalnagar and Karadigodu, and also Naapoklu-Kallumotte road, Kakkabbe-Igguthappa temple road, Kirudale road, Madapura-Garwale road in Somwarpet. Also, the GMP school building collapsed in Naapoklu.

Trees which were uprooted due to heavy rains blocked at least 15 roads in Kodagu. And those include Baagamandala-talacauvery road, Perambadi to Makutta road, Thithimathi road, Kunda road, Haisodlooru road in Virajpet taluk, Banavara main road and Yarapaare road in Somwarpet taluk, Nelaji –Napoklu road, Heggala road, Baalele road, Shanivaarasanthe road, Pannampete road, Manchalli-Kutta road, Kedhamullu- Palangala road and Basavanahalli road, Bittangala-B Shettigeri,

Kodagu recorded 142.59mm of rainfall between 8am on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday. Kodagu has recorded 1121.71mm of rainfall so far since January this year, and during the same period last year, it recorded 939.16mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert to Kodagu predicting extremely heavy rainfall above 204.5mm on Thursday and orange alert predicting very heavy rainfall between 115.6mm to 204.4mm on Friday.

Kodagu has so far recorded 585 cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths, and 233 cases are active, and it has 157 containment zones.

Kodagu has suffered massive floods and landslides during south west monsoons in the past two years, and 18 people died and 8211 people were shifted to 50 relief centres during 2019, and 21 people died, 7594 people were rescued and housed at 51 relief centres in 2018.

Also due to heavy incessant rainfall in Wayanad, Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk, Mysuru district continued to receive huge inflow and on Wednesday it received 33,766 cusecs and released 40,600 cusecs on Wednesday.

Due to heavy rains, a tree fell on a 50 year old person, Maadegowda, who had taken shelter under the tree and killed him on spot, and injured one Hanumantha shetty critically at Annur in HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, MLA of Chamundeswari constituency in Mysuru district senior politician, JD (S) leader G T devegowda is tested positive for Covid 19.