135th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,967,700

56,626

Recovered

1,329,026

45,540

Deaths

40,772

919

Maharashtra46826530552116476 Tamil Nadu2734602148154461 Andhra Pradesh1864611043541681 Karnataka151449746792804 Delhi1402321261164044 Uttar Pradesh104388605581857 West Bengal83800589621846 Telangana7095850814576 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Other News 06 Aug 2020 Andhra minister test ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra minister tests positive for COVID-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Aug 6, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is in quarantine at a hospital in Hyderabad
Andhra Pradesh energy minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. (Twitter)
 Andhra Pradesh energy minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Srinivasa Reddy,  AP’s energy and forests minister, allayed fears over his health and said he was under home quarantine at his residence in Hyderabad following mild fever in the last five days.

 

He said he got admitted in a hospital in Hyderabad as per the advice of doctors after he tested positive Tuesday.

In a message to his followers and YSR Congress leaders, the minister said he was healthy and would return home shortly.

Doctors treating the minister said he was doing fine and there were no complications. Sources close to the minister said chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Srinivasa Reddy and also checked about his condition from doctors attending to him.

Anddhra Pradesh once again witnessed the highest single-day spike of new COVID-19 cases by registering 10,128 new cases, raising the overall tally to 10,128, apart from 77 deaths in the last 24 hours, scaling up the death toll to 1,681.

 

The health department's Covid-19 bulletin on Wednesday reported that 60,576 samples were tested. With this, the state has so far carried out tests on 22,35,646 people. Of them, 1,86,461 have tested Covid-19 positive while 1,04,354 patients have been discharged after recovery.

Some 80,426 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the state, the health department bulletin said.

...
Tags: balineni srinivasa reddy, andra minister corona positive
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

HD Kote downstream of Kabini dam overflows after incessant rains

IMD puts Kodagu on red alert after torrential rains lash Karnataka causing landslides

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Yadav has been shifted to the official residence of the hospital director located on the premises. (PTI Photo)

Lalu Yadav shifted to RIMS director's residence amid COVID-19 fear

Chief Lokanath Behera

Kerala police chief issues new guidelines to curb pandemic spread

Representational image

National Health Mission employees in Kerala get pay hike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hospitals here are the pits, so nurses are going abroad

Nurses find jobs in the Gulf more rewarding and fulfilling. And it doesn't rain there. (File photo: PTI)

Hyderabad chain-snatching gang get prison terms

Representational image

Ram mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil from RSS headquarters sent to Ayodhya

(Representational image)

7 arrested for selling virus drugs illegally

Representational image (AFP)

Hundreds from Telangana, AP still stranded in Middle East

Indian nationals gather at Dubai airport before leaving the Gulf nation on a flight back to their country (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham