Andhra minister tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Srinivasa Reddy, AP’s energy and forests minister, allayed fears over his health and said he was under home quarantine at his residence in Hyderabad following mild fever in the last five days.

He said he got admitted in a hospital in Hyderabad as per the advice of doctors after he tested positive Tuesday.

In a message to his followers and YSR Congress leaders, the minister said he was healthy and would return home shortly.

Doctors treating the minister said he was doing fine and there were no complications. Sources close to the minister said chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Srinivasa Reddy and also checked about his condition from doctors attending to him.

Anddhra Pradesh once again witnessed the highest single-day spike of new COVID-19 cases by registering 10,128 new cases, raising the overall tally to 10,128, apart from 77 deaths in the last 24 hours, scaling up the death toll to 1,681.

The health department's Covid-19 bulletin on Wednesday reported that 60,576 samples were tested. With this, the state has so far carried out tests on 22,35,646 people. Of them, 1,86,461 have tested Covid-19 positive while 1,04,354 patients have been discharged after recovery.

Some 80,426 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the state, the health department bulletin said.