Article 370: Centre puts Telangana, Andhra Pradesh on high alert

A strict vigil is being maintained on communally sensitive areas in Hyderabad, particularly the old city.

Hyderabad: Following an advisory from the Union home ministry, security has been beefed up across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the wake of the Centre scrapping Article 370 and 35A which gave special status to Jammu and Kas-hmir. All airports, including the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, are on high alert.

The advisory, addressed to the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all states, including the two Telugu speaking states, has advised the state governments to step up vigil to ensure that inimical and anti-social elements do not take advantage of the situation and resort to violence. A strict vigil is being maintained on communally sensitive areas in Hyderabad, particularly the old city.

The advisory states that it is essential that this occasion is not allowed to be misused by inimical and anti-national elements to cause breach of security, peace and public harmony in any part of the country.

In the wake of the advisory, DGP M Mahendar Reddy issued instructions to the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and all district SPs to step up vigilance. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, DGP D Gautam Sawang held a meeting with all his police officials and asked them to be on alert.

“All states are requested to be on maximum alert to pre-empt and prevent any breach of security or public order. All requisite measures may be taken to ensure that peace and communal amity is maintained. Special attention be paid to communally sensitive and fragile areas,’’ the MHA has said.

The MHA also wanted the state government to take special care to ensure safety and security of residents of Jammu and Kashmir, especially students who were the target of vicious mobs at the time of the Pulwama attack earlier this year.

‘’The states must also maintain a vigil against circulation of false, unverified news, rumours and unscrupulous messages on social media which is aimed at disturbing peace and tranquillity or cause communal discord.’’

Speaking to this newspaper, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said a review meeting was held with all the Additional Commissio-ners and Deputy Commis-sioners of Police this morning and adequate measures are being taken to ensure peace. ‘’We have also taken into confidence the community elders and youth and there are no issues as of now,’’ he said.