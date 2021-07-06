Nation Other News 06 Jul 2021 Delhi govt's ne ...
Nation, In Other News

Delhi govt's new excise policy allows bars to operate till 3 am

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2021, 10:40 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 10:40 am IST
Every liquor outlet in the city will provide a walk-in experience to its customers who will have multiple choices of brands
Customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or the pavement and buy through the counter. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or the pavement and buy through the counter. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday announced the new excise policy for 2021-22, which allows bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants in the national capital to operate till 3 am except those licensees who have been given license to operate round the clock service of liquor.

The government also allowed hotels, clubs and restaurants in Delhi to serve Indian or foreign liquor in any area within the licensed premises, including the terrace, balcony or lower area, so long as the liquor serving is screened off from public view.

 

According to the 2021-22 excise policy, every liquor outlet in the city will provide a walk-in experience to its customers who will have multiple choices of brands, and the entire selection and sale process will be completed within the vend premise.

Along with this, the policy document states that retail sales in the form of L-7V (Indian and Foreign Liquor) can be opened in any market, mall, commercial streets and areas, local shopping complex and other places.

Under the new excise system, people of Delhi will also be able to fill their bottles or 'growlers' with freshly brewed beer from any microbrewery in the city. The policy allows microbreweries to supply draught beer to bars.

 

"Draught beer shall be allowed to be taken away in bottles or 'growlers'. Microbrewery shall also be allowed to supply to other bars and restaurants that have a license to serve liquor," the policy document stated.

Such retail vends that will be air-conditioned will have glass doors.

Customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or the pavement and buy through the counter, it stated.

The licensee will have to install CCTV cameras inside and outside the vend, apart from adequate security arrangements as the vend itself is responsible for the law and order and security around the premises.

 

In case the shop proves a nuisance for the neighbourhood and a complaint is received by the Delhi government, the license of the vend is likely to be cancelled.

Bars have also been permitted to play any type of entertainment or performance, including music and musical instruments, dancing or singing by professionals or deejays, live bands and karaoke on its premises. There will be no restriction on the shelf life of opened liquor bottles at the bar counter.

In order to promote startups, the new policy recommends pricing norms for the registration of various brands of liquor in the national capital and sales outside Delhi. The new norm will now depend on the price of a brand of liquor and its sales figures outside the national capital.

 

The number of retail liquor vends will be 849 in the city, including five super-premium retail vends that will have a minimum carpet area of 2,500 square feet.

As per the new policy, Super Premium Vends, which will set up a tasting room within the premise, can sell products only above Rs 200 MRP for beer and above Rs 1,000 Retail price for all other spirits, including but not limited to Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, Brandy, etc.

"Super Premium Vends will need to stock at least 50 imported (B10) liquor brands including wines (BECRS) etc. brands in the store," the policy stated.
The government has also introduced a new license L-38 for banquet halls, party places, farmhouses, motels, wedding/party/event venues with permission to serve Indian and Foreign liquor in all the parties hosted at their premises on payment of a one-time annual fee.

 

According to the Excise Policy, 272 municipal wards are divided into 30 zones in 68 assembly constituencies of Delhi. Each zone will have a maximum of 27 retailers. On average, there will be three retail liquor vendors in each ward.

...
Tags: liquor delivery, delhi excise act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal. (Photo: PTI)

Ensure people in mental health homes tested for COVID-19, vaccinated: SC to Centre

Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor

Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Kerala HC seeks Centre's response on woman's plea for help to son in UAE jail

People who have had either both vaccination doses, or who can demonstrate they have recovered from COVID, will not need to isolate on their return or arrival. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Germany lifts travel ban on passengers from India, 4 other countries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

The session is slated to conclude on August 13. (Photo: rstv.nic.in)

Kadapa onions rich in flavonoids, says YVU researcher

Cultivated in Krishnapuram in Mydukur area of Kadapa district, the onion has special properties and is high in phenolic compounds, apart from antioxidants. (Representational Photo:PTI)

ITDA officials denying adivasis of updated patta passbooks

Many adivasis say that the state government was first giving Rythu Bandhu amount through cheques. (Photo: Representational Image)

Britain's new 'graduate route' to benefit Indians

The Graduate route visa offers overseas students the option to apply for the right to stay in the country for job experiences. (Photo: Representational)

SC seeks original video, statement of Ramdev on his remarks on efficacy of allopathy

Ramdev has been booked under Sections 188, 269, 504, and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham