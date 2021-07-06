Nation Other News 06 Jul 2021 Bengaluru's rar ...
Nation, In Other News

Bengaluru's rare biotic ecosystems to be declared as heritage sites

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2021, 9:40 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 9:40 am IST
This comes as a statewide campaign about conserving biodiversity is being held in Karnataka from July 1 to August 15
A visual from the meeting of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board. (Photo: Twitter/@BBMPCOMM)
Bengaluru: The biodiversity register is being conducted by the Biodiversity Board in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits must be carried out swiftly and completed soon, said Ananth Hegde Ashisara, Chairman, Karnataka Biodiversity Board on Monday.

He asserted that the areas with rare biotic ecosystems should be identified in the city and declared as heritage sites.

 

This comes as a statewide campaign about conserving biodiversity is being held in Karnataka from July 1 to August 15.

Speaking at a meeting on conserving biodiversity in BBMP limits, Ashisara said "As part of this campaign, activities, in collaboration with citizens, such as planting, surveying and protecting the lakes and rewarding those working in the biodiversity sector will be carried out in all the wards of the BBMP."

He further said that there needs to be planting of more saplings in all the parks, conservation of lakes, surveying and protecting marsh areas of the swamps.

 

"Activities carried out to rescue biodiversity should be recorded. Data on forest renewal, available species, and the kind of plants available in nurseries must be uploaded to the website. Renovation should be done in the areas around Bengaluru," he added.

This work will be done in collaboration with organisations and NGOs to plant saplings around the city and a special campaign will be implemented in this regard.

Chief Commissioner of BBMP Gaurav Gupta said that the meeting has discussed documentation of the development of biodiversity sites that will be identified in BBMP limits.

 

Tags: bruhat bengaluru mahanagara palike (bbmp), karnataka biodiversity board
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


