Nation, In Other News

Launch of Jagan Mohan Reddy's pet housing scheme deferred again

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 6, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2020, 12:05 pm IST
A petition challenging the scheme is expected to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court this week
The housing scheme was to have been launched on July 8, birth anniversary of Jagan Mohan Reddy's father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh
 The housing scheme was to have been launched on July 8, birth anniversary of Jagan Mohan Reddy's father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has once again postponed chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ambitious 'housing for all the poor' scheme.

The programme was scheduled to be held on a grand scale on former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy’s birth anniversary on July 8. However, the government on Monday informed all district collectors that the launch of the scheme would be deferred to a later date to be communicated soon.

 

Sources said the government was expecting a case filed against the scheme in the Supreme Court to come up for hearing this week. The petitioners made a mention in the Supreme Court about the case challenging Government Order 44 on Monday and the bench said it would take up the case during this week. As the government is doubtful over its guidelines getting vetted by the apex court, it was decided to wait for the verdict, a senior official said.

The scheme has been mired in controversies thanks to bungling by the officials concerned.

...
