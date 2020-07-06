103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

675,898

1,994

Recovered

410,387

1,322

Deaths

19,305

25

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1975615663453 Andhra Pradesh186978422232 Haryana1669012493260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11860876590 Assam11002674414 Odisha9070622446 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Punjab61094306162 Kerala5205304826 Chhatisgarh3161252614 Uttarakhand3093250242 Jharkhand2739203514 Goa16848256 Tripura155812021 Manipur13256670 Himachal Pradesh104871510 Puducherry94644814 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4663956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Karnataka govt warns of criminal action against private hospitals denying treatment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published Jul 6, 2020, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2020, 12:55 pm IST
There were more than 1,300 cases listed under the 'Contact under tracing' category
MG road wears a deserted look during strict lockdown imposed by the authorities due to surge in COVID-19 cases, in Bengaluru. PTI photo
 MG road wears a deserted look during strict lockdown imposed by the authorities due to surge in COVID-19 cases, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

The spurt in Coronavirus cases continues in Karnataka with the state recording 1,925 fresh  positive cases—highest ever single day spike, with Bengaluru alone contributing 1,235 cases. The total tally in Karnataka stood at 23,474. Also, the state witnessed 37 deaths since Saturday evening.

A majority of the fresh cases included 1235 from Bengaluru, 147 from Dakshin Kannada, 90 from Ballari, 51 from Vijayapura, while other districts reported less than 50 fresh cases. There were more than 1,300 cases listed under the 'Contact under tracing' category. Since July, there is a spike in this category and from the past two days it has crossed one thousand.

 

While Bengaluru recorded 16 deaths, Bidar witnessed 10 deaths.

Criminal cases against hospitals if they deny Covid treatment
Medical education minister Dr Sudhakar who visited Jayanagar General Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Chest Hospital and addressed media later warned the private hospitals of stringent action for refusing to treat Covid patients. "No hospital should refuse to admit patients and if any hospital is found denying treatment criminal cases will be registered against them" he said.
The Karnataka government has come up with 6 different systems for treatment of Covid patients:

To handle the mounting cases, state has come up with 6 different systems for treating Covid patients. "Covid Care Centres, Government Medical Colleges, Private Medical College, Government Hospitals, Corporate Hospitals and home isolation with proper facilities are the 6 different systems for treating Covid patients", the Minister added.
Dr. Sudhakar also declared four metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru and said the mortality rate is the lowest in Bengaluru at 1.46%.

He attributed the spike in the fresh cases to increased testing and requested citizens not to panic but take precautionary measures.

Guidelines regarding the home isolation for people aged 60 years and above will be released soon, he said.

Four hundred ambulances will be deployed in Bengaluru, 2 each for every ward, he said.

...
Tags: coronavirus in karnataka, coronavirus deaths india, bengaluru lockdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


