Karnataka govt warns of criminal action against private hospitals denying treatment

MG road wears a deserted look during strict lockdown imposed by the authorities due to surge in COVID-19 cases, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

The spurt in Coronavirus cases continues in Karnataka with the state recording 1,925 fresh positive cases—highest ever single day spike, with Bengaluru alone contributing 1,235 cases. The total tally in Karnataka stood at 23,474. Also, the state witnessed 37 deaths since Saturday evening.

A majority of the fresh cases included 1235 from Bengaluru, 147 from Dakshin Kannada, 90 from Ballari, 51 from Vijayapura, while other districts reported less than 50 fresh cases. There were more than 1,300 cases listed under the 'Contact under tracing' category. Since July, there is a spike in this category and from the past two days it has crossed one thousand.

While Bengaluru recorded 16 deaths, Bidar witnessed 10 deaths.

Criminal cases against hospitals if they deny Covid treatment

Medical education minister Dr Sudhakar who visited Jayanagar General Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Chest Hospital and addressed media later warned the private hospitals of stringent action for refusing to treat Covid patients. "No hospital should refuse to admit patients and if any hospital is found denying treatment criminal cases will be registered against them" he said.

The Karnataka government has come up with 6 different systems for treatment of Covid patients:

To handle the mounting cases, state has come up with 6 different systems for treating Covid patients. "Covid Care Centres, Government Medical Colleges, Private Medical College, Government Hospitals, Corporate Hospitals and home isolation with proper facilities are the 6 different systems for treating Covid patients", the Minister added.

Dr. Sudhakar also declared four metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru and said the mortality rate is the lowest in Bengaluru at 1.46%.

He attributed the spike in the fresh cases to increased testing and requested citizens not to panic but take precautionary measures.

Guidelines regarding the home isolation for people aged 60 years and above will be released soon, he said.

Four hundred ambulances will be deployed in Bengaluru, 2 each for every ward, he said.