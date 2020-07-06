103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

675,898

1,994

Recovered

410,387

1,322

Deaths

19,305

25

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1975615663453 Andhra Pradesh186978422232 Haryana1669012493260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11860876590 Assam11002674414 Odisha9070622446 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Punjab61094306162 Kerala5205304826 Chhatisgarh3161252614 Uttarakhand3093250242 Jharkhand2739203514 Goa16848256 Tripura155812021 Manipur13256670 Himachal Pradesh104871510 Puducherry94644814 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4663956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Nation Other News 06 Jul 2020 If you see any kabza ...
Nation, In Other News

If you see any kabza land in Hyderabad, here's the number to call

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Jul 6, 2020, 11:30 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2020, 11:30 am IST
The toll-free number allows you to be anonymous while registering a complaint about encroached land or lake
File photo of a lake in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)
 File photo of a lake in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: If you spot a government property or lake under kabza by land sharks in Hyderabad, you can now call the number 1800-599-0099 to tip the authorities off.

The toll-free tip line for whistleblowers was launched by the Telangana municipal admin minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday, along with an asset protection cell to safeguard government-owned properties withing the area administered by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). 

 

The toll-free number allows you to register a complaint with the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM). The parks, lakes and open spaces protection cell (asset protection cell) can be contacted from 10 am to 6 pm on all working days.

The GHMC area has about 190 tanks and lakes in addition to about 100 parks, big and small. Corporation officials say they are really not sure how many of the parks have been encroached or are lying neglected.

Explaining the initiative, EV&DM director Viswajit Kampati said, “Usually we see that many good samaritans come forward with complaints about encroachments. In order to accommodate all such complaints, we have launched this dedicated cell.”

He said that two operators have been deployed to take such complaints, but their number could increase if the number of calls increases.

The complainant will have the option to either give their full details or remain anonymous. Every complainant will have a unique number assigned to them and the data will be shared with the respective assistant enforcement officers of the directorate of EV&DM. The officer will then conduct a field visit and, if an encroachment is found, take appropriate steps for its removal, Kampati said.

He added that there is an officer assigned to the cell in six zones in the GHMC. In case, a complainant chooses to give their details, the officers will share regular updates of the progress of removal of encroachments brought to notice.

On whether any data is so far available on encroachments in the city limits, Kampati said, “The irrigation department has data of lakes, but for parks and open spaces, the number is huge all around GHMC. So far, EV&DM has recovered 18 big parks in the city from encroachments. As and when we get more data from the citizens, we will act on it.”

...
Tags: ghmc parks, hyderabad lakes, whistleblower hotline
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a virtual public meeting after paying tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, at BJP HQ in New Delhi. PTI photo

Remove TMC "lock, stock and barrel," cut their leaders to size: Nadda

Picture of a Covid care centre managed by the BBMP. — DC Photo

Karnataka doctors rue government apathy towards healthcare

B. Janardhan Poojary (file)

Janardhan Poojary tests positive for coronavirus

Passengers arrive at an airport. PTI photo

Stranded Tamil netizens vent ire at Centre, State



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Maharashtra govt panel to probe issues related to Medigadda Barrage

Site of the Medigadda barrage (FILE)

Tiger Kadamba, who once went walkabout in Hyderabad zoo, dies of heart failure

Royal Bengal tiger Kadamba once went walkabout in the Hyderabad zoo. (DC File Photo)

Desperate private school teachers take up menial jobs

Representational image

Jharkhand teacher uses loudspeakers to teach students unable to afford e-learning

Representational image.

Lockdown continues in Madurai, relaxed in Chennai

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham