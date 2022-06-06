HMDA proposes a ropeway, yet again

Given this understanding, a ropeway system has been proposed connecting the Necklace Road and Sanjeevaiah Park MMTS stations and other locations like People’s Plaza, Jalavihar, Sanjeevaiah Park and Indira Park, spread over a stretch of seven to eight kms. — DC file image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed an eight-km ropeway connecting People’s Plaza, Jalavihar, Sanjeevaiah Park and Indira Park. Way back in 2017, the municipal authority had mooted a ropeway over the Hussainsagar from Sailing Club to Lumbini Park so that tourists could view the imposing Buddha statue in the middle of the lake up close.

The project was subsequently revised and it is now planned on a bigger scale. This has been mentioned in the annual report that was released by municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao.

According to HMDA officials, Hussainsagar has huge tourist potential which has not been fully tapped. Therefore it was felt that as an added attraction that could bolster footfall, a ropeway network in the form of a loop around the lake would be in the fitness of things.

Given this understanding, a ropeway system has been proposed connecting the Necklace Road and Sanjeevaiah Park MMTS stations and other locations like People’s Plaza, Jalavihar, Sanjeevaiah Park and Indira Park, spread over a stretch of 7-8 kms.

However, the HMDA has clearly fallen short on a series of seemingly impossible promises made over the last eight years. Announcements about building theme parks on the banks of Hussainsagar, man made islands, a ropeway and purification of the lake, have been gathering dust. Not a single project has seen the light of the day.

In June 2017, the HMDA had proposed to construct a 10-acre theme park between Jalavihar and PV Ghat against an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore, as part of a shoreline improvement initiative. It was to be equipped with elevated walkways, an underpass, a glass deck, a lakeside deck and children’s play area, among other attractions. A Mumbai-based consultancy had even submitted a detailed project report, which has since been pending with the state government.

Apart from that, HMDA also planned an underwater aquarium, which, officials claim, could not take-off as the government has asked the civic body to ‘temporarily postpone’ it. The HMDA has not even succeeded in cleaning the lake.

On being asked, a senior HMDA official said that it was a ‘huge challenge’ to maintain the 5.7 sq. km lake.

“Although, we are doing our best to keep the lake clean, some effluents are still being pumped into it at night by some industries,” he added.



With regard to other mega projects that are yet to be implemented, the official said that the HMDA has already prepared detailed project reports for all of them. Some of them have been submitted to the government for approval and they have been gathering dust.