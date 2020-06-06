74th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

236,954

8,048

Recovered

113,233

3,712

Deaths

6,649

223

Maharashtra80229286942849 Tamil Nadu2869415762235 Delhi2633410315708 Gujarat19119130111190 Rajasthan100847359218 Uttar Pradesh97335648257 Madhya Pradesh89965878384 West Bengal73032912366 Karnataka4835169357 Bihar4598223329 Andhra Pradesh4250256573 Haryana3597120924 Telangana32901627113 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala170071215 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Other News 06 Jun 2020 Professors packed of ...
Nation, In Other News

Professors packed off to quarantine at Hyderabad's Osmania Medical College

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jun 6, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Despite outbreak among junior docs, testing restricted to only those with symptoms
Buses belonging to the Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad being disinfected after a coronavirus breakout on campus. (DC Photo: PSR)
 Buses belonging to the Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad being disinfected after a coronavirus breakout on campus. (DC Photo: PSR)

Hyderabad: Professors of Hyderabad's Osmania Medical College (OMC) have been ordered into quarantine after several post-graduate students and interns there tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.

Thirty-five interns and junior doctors of OMC have so far tested positive for the virus, requiring their contacts to be quarantined. This includes several of the teaching staff, some of whom are above 60 years of age and have co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

 

However, further testing has been stopped at the medical college. Only those who report coronavirus symptoms will be tested.

With dozens of junior doctors and professors testing positive or referred to quarantine, teaching hospitals in Hyderabad will have to function with only 50 per cent of their staff. The shortage of doctors will be felt more acutely as people have been crowding out-patient departments of hospitals. There are 1,000 patients coming daily into the teaching hospitals from across the city and from the districts.

Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, ENT Hospital, maternity hosptials at Sultan Bazaar and Petlaburj are now operating with only 50 per cent capacity in the out-patient departments. These hospitals have been told that only emergency surgeries will be carried out, no elective procedures will be started yet.

The decision not to test widely even in the face of the spread of the coronavirus to medical college campuses is being criticised. A senior doctor, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said more testing not less was essential.

Doctors are Osmania Medical College, one of the two premier public sector general hospitals in Hyderabad, are critical of the lack of attention being given to the infection spread at the hospital.

“The complete concentration of the government is only on Gandhi Hospital (the designated COVID-19 hospital in Hyderabad). It is believed that only Gandhi Hospital gets COVID-19 patients. But that is not the case. Asymptomatic carriers are all around,” the doctor said.

“Asymptomatic carriers can only be identified if there is proper screening carried out and regular testing in hospitals,” a senior doctor said.

Around 400 interns, 100 day scholars and more than 300 boarders come to or live on the OMC campus. First- and second-year students have been sent home. Junior doctors are demanding mass screening and regular testing to identify COVID-19 cases.

A junior doctor said, "If they test, 50 per cent of us will be positive with mild symptoms. But they are not doing so as they do not want to create panic. Will it help in controlling the spread of the virus? No."

Dr Shashikala Reddy, principal of Osmania Medical College, is satisfied with the current scenario: "All those who had symptoms have been tested. Those who came in contact with infected persons were identified and tested. Students have also volunteered for testing as they suspected infection and that too has been done. Most of our students are negative. We are now following the 50 per cent duty schedule where it will be work for one week and off for another week."

...
Tags: osmania medical college, telangana testing, coronavirus testing, gandhi medical college, telangana coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

25-year-old sexually assaulted by 2 doctors in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The latest figures.

COVID-19 pandemic: India zooms past Italy to become sixth worst-hit country

Representational image. (ANI)

With nearly 10K coronavirus cases in 24 hours, health agencies find the going tough

Telangana information technology minister K T Rama Rao

How green is KTR’s farmhouse? NGT orders a probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cyclone Amphan inches closer to coasts, Odisha records light rainfall

Representational image.

Sale takes hit in Thirumazhisai, vendors want to reopen Koyambedu

Representationl image (PTI file photo)

India expels two Pakistani officials for espionage, Pak says allegations baseless

India expels two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra gears up for cyclone Nisarga, 10 NDRF teams deployed

This satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Nisarga roaring toward the western coast of India. PTI photo

Tirumala temple to open for public darshan on June 8

The Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala was shut down for 80 days on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham