74th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

236,954

8,048

Recovered

113,233

3,712

Deaths

6,649

223

Maharashtra80229286942849 Tamil Nadu2869415762235 Delhi2633410315708 Gujarat19119130111190 Rajasthan100847359218 Uttar Pradesh97335648257 Madhya Pradesh89965878384 West Bengal73032912366 Karnataka4835169357 Bihar4598223329 Andhra Pradesh4250256573 Haryana3597120924 Telangana32901627113 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala170071215 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Other News 06 Jun 2020 Malls, restaurants, ...
Nation, In Other News

Malls, restaurants, places of worship to open in Kerala from June 9

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Jun 6, 2020, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2020, 12:29 pm IST
Virtual queue at Sabarimala, 50 devotees to be allowed darshan at a time
File photo of Sabarimala, which will reopen to pilgrims on June 9. (DC Photo)
 File photo of Sabarimala, which will reopen to pilgrims on June 9. (DC Photo)

Kochi: As part of the easing of lockdown restrictions, the Kerala government has allowed reopening of shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship from June 9.

However, there will be tight restrictions. Aged people (65 and above) and children (below 10 years) and pregnant women will not be allowed to enter places of worship, and only 100 persons will be allowed in at a time, regardless of the size of the place of worship.

 

Only 15 devotees will be allowed in 100 square metre area within the shrine. The age restriction is applicable to priests as well.

Some of the other restrictions stipulated by the government at places of worship include, a ban on distribution of prasadam (food and other offerings) to devotees, not giving sandalwood paste and ashes from a common plate, not using water from common water tank for cleaning hands and face, no physical contact with devotees, avoiding touching of idols and holy books, use of face masks and hand sanitizer, keeping visitors’ register at the entry point and strictly banning persons with symptoms from entering the shrines.

There are curbs on singing religious songs while a recorded version of it can be used.

The Sabarimala pilgrimage too will be resumed with stringent curbs. A virtual queue system will be introduced and only 50 devotees will be allowed for darshan at one time. While briefing on the restrictions, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that thermal scanner will be installed at Sannidhanam, Nilakkal and Pampa.

Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier held a videoconference with religious leaders to finalise the plan for reopening of shrines.

Though shopping malls outside containment zones will be opened on June 9, play areas and cinema screens will not be allowed to function. Restaurants also have to comply with guidelines issued by the government such as limiting the number of customers, encouraging prior booking and online cash transaction.

...
Tags: sabarimala, kerala malls, multiplexes, coronavirus


Latest From Nation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

COVID-19 crisis: Arvind Kejriwal alleges black marketing of hospital beds

Girdhar Vyas, who claims to sport the world longest moustache, wears a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic in India. (PTI)

Top WHO expert's warning: India faces risk of coronavirus explosion

Representational image.

India 'very likely' to win non-permanent UN security council seat on June 17

The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences campus in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad's hospital outbreak spreads further: 3 profs of NIMS test positive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cyclone Amphan inches closer to coasts, Odisha records light rainfall

Representational image.

Sale takes hit in Thirumazhisai, vendors want to reopen Koyambedu

Representationl image (PTI file photo)

India expels two Pakistani officials for espionage, Pak says allegations baseless

India expels two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra gears up for cyclone Nisarga, 10 NDRF teams deployed

This satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Nisarga roaring toward the western coast of India. PTI photo

Tirumala temple to open for public darshan on June 8

The Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala was shut down for 80 days on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham