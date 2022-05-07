Nation Other News 06 May 2022 Summer camps helping ...
Nation, In Other News

Summer camps helping in rejuvenation after two years of Covid gap

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 7, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Updated May 7, 2022, 12:12 am IST
SAAP started a summer sports training camp at India Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium related to indoor and outdoor sports
Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, RK Roja, inaugurated the summer sports training camps on Wednesday and asked students, children and youths to make good use of the summer camps. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)
 Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, RK Roja, inaugurated the summer sports training camps on Wednesday and asked students, children and youths to make good use of the summer camps. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: After two years of inaction, sports activities are returning to normal in AP. Summer sports coaching camps have also started.

The pandemic had spoiled sports activities including summer coaching camps for the past two years. Every year, the summer coaching camps used to be organised by the Sports Authority of AP and some other organisations in the state but these were halted from March 2020.

 

The absence of sports training activities disappointed many students who had planned to get coaching and training in various sports.

The SAAP started a summer sports training camp at India Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium related to indoor and outdoor sports for students and children below the age of 16 free of cost. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, RK Roja, inaugurated the summer sports training camps on Wednesday and asked students, children and youths to make good use of the summer camps.

She said the state government is on a mission to recognise and nurture talent at the village level, as part of which 1,670 sports and games training camps are being conducted in 48 disciplines by spending Rs 83.50 lakh.

 

She urged parents to send their wards to the summer camps and encourage them to have physical activity.

Many educational institutions started summer coaching camps on their campuses in various sports and in mathematics, arts, crafts, dance, chess and other disciplines. The Amaravati Walkers and Runners is offering a summer swimming camp in the Krishna river for all age groups.

The coaches say there is a good response from the students, children and youths and they are back on track with the restart of physical activity.

Students D Rajesh and K Vasu said that they are depressed for the past two years due to the absence of mental and physical activities. They are coming to summer camps twice a day.

 

Dr Radhika said summer camps will help boost physical and mental immunity.

...
Tags: sports activities, rk roja
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC approves S.M. Subhani as AP judge

News

Jail term to three IAS officers in contempt of court case

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti. (Photo: Twitter)

India snubs Dutch envoy on Russia

The court questioned the practice of selection of beneficiaries for the scheme by the village/ward volunteers and sought service norms for the volunteers. (Representational Image/ Twitter)

HC hears stalling of financial benefit under YSR Cheyutha to beneficiaries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->