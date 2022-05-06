Nation Other News 06 May 2022 City Civil Court at ...
Nation, In Other News

City Civil Court at Hyderabad stops release of 'Khatra'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VAMSHI VUJJINIDHARA
Published May 6, 2022, 1:53 am IST
Updated May 6, 2022, 3:18 am IST
The film was slated to release on May 6
Producer Ram Gopal Varma. (DC)
 Producer Ram Gopal Varma. (DC)

Hyderabad: The V Junior Civil Judge of the City Civil Court, Hyderabad on Thursday passed an injunction order restraining the screening of Ram Gopal Varma’s movie on lesbians Khatra in Hindi and Ma Ishtam (Dangerous Movie) in Telugu, which were slated for release on Friday (May 6).

The Judge passed the order on RGV Company and its agents RGV World Theatre, RGV OTT, RGV World and others from “releasing, transferring of screening rights, screening or selling the movie in all languages” for non-payment of dues of 2019 to Nattis Entertainments.

 

Shyam S. Agrawal, advocate appearing for the petitioners Nattis Entertainments and its proprietor Natti Kranthi, brought to the notice of the court that Ram Gopal Varma and his company owed Rs 5,29,00,000 to his firm. He said the amount was taken as loan for producing a film in 2019 for which Varma and his company had given an undertaking that Rs 50 lakh would be paid for every project he is involved in. Having failed to fulfil his commitment, Nattis Entertainments filed the suit.

...
Tags: khatra movie
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

When the cops visited the house, Sampath was away. After collecting the details from his parents, they left the place but asked the family to hand over Sampath to the police station for a detailed inquiry. — DC Image

Fearing police arrest, Manthani youth ends life

News

PEOPLE’S RESPONSE: Welfare schemes are fine, not taxes

Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission signs the final order for Delimitation of the Union Territory. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu gets 43 seats, Kashmir 47

The polling will be held on May 30 from 9 am to 4 pm. (Representational Image/ AP)

Bypoll for TS rajya sabha seat on may 30



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Peak shortage shoots up to 10.77 GW this week, deepens power crisis

Experts are of the view that the data clearly shows that there is a spurt in demand and peak shortage shot up in just few days which deepened the power crisis. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31 to Apr 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo: AP)

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district selected for PM award

News

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->