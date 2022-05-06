City Civil Court at Hyderabad stops release of 'Khatra'

Hyderabad: The V Junior Civil Judge of the City Civil Court, Hyderabad on Thursday passed an injunction order restraining the screening of Ram Gopal Varma’s movie on lesbians Khatra in Hindi and Ma Ishtam (Dangerous Movie) in Telugu, which were slated for release on Friday (May 6).

The Judge passed the order on RGV Company and its agents RGV World Theatre, RGV OTT, RGV World and others from “releasing, transferring of screening rights, screening or selling the movie in all languages” for non-payment of dues of 2019 to Nattis Entertainments.

Shyam S. Agrawal, advocate appearing for the petitioners Nattis Entertainments and its proprietor Natti Kranthi, brought to the notice of the court that Ram Gopal Varma and his company owed Rs 5,29,00,000 to his firm. He said the amount was taken as loan for producing a film in 2019 for which Varma and his company had given an undertaking that Rs 50 lakh would be paid for every project he is involved in. Having failed to fulfil his commitment, Nattis Entertainments filed the suit.