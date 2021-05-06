Evening showers keep Hyderabad cool; more rains likely in next 24 hours

The rains that showered over the city on Wednesday were of high intensity in western and west-central parts of the city. — Representational image/AP

Hyderabad: Rains lashed parts of the city for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, giving respite from scorching summer heat. Rains measuring up to three centimetres in the evening brought down the temperature considerably.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), as of 7.30 pm on Wednesday, the highest rainfall in the city was recorded at Miyapur (32.8 mm) , followed by Gajularamaram (30.8 mm), Jeedimetla (26.3 mm), and Shapurnagar (20.5 mm). In the state, Bachpalle and Dharur received the highest rainfall. These areas had recorded 37.3 mm and 36 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Interestingly, the rains that showered over the city on Wednesday were of high intensity in western and west-central parts of the city. “The wind pattern currently is from the west to east, that is why the clouds are moving in that direction,” said an official.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana,” said a weather warning issued by the department.

Now, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rains for the next 24 hours. Speaking to this newspaper, IMD director Dr K. Nagaratna, said, “There is a trough that is moving from parts of north-interior Karnataka, under its influence there are rains in the state.”