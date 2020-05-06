42nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

49,368

2,934

Recovered

13,739

894

Deaths

1,658

92

Maharashtra155252465583 Gujarat62451381368 Delhi5105146864 Tamil Nadu4058148533 Rajasthan3158152589 Madhya Pradesh30591000176 Uttar Pradesh288098756 Andhra Pradesh171758934 Punjab145113325 West Bengal1344264140 Telangana108558529 Jammu and Kashmir7413208 Karnataka67333128 Haryana5482566 Bihar5351604 Kerala5034624 Odisha176601 Jharkhand119273 Chandigarh115211 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh58360 Assam44331 Himachal Pradesh42343 Tripura2920 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 06 May 2020 Bengaluru on supersp ...
Nation, In Other News

Bengaluru on superspreader alert after delivery boy tests positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published May 6, 2020, 2:30 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2020, 2:30 pm IST
Health authorities issue public notice asking for details of all the calls he made
A medical worker screens a child for coronavirus-like symptoms at the Kempegowda bus station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (DC Photo: Satish B)
 A medical worker screens a child for coronavirus-like symptoms at the Kempegowda bus station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (DC Photo: Satish B)

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Health Department claims that the coronavirus situation in the state is under control, but every other day a rash of fresh positive cases belies their confidence.

On Wednesday, it’s a delivery boy from Bengaluru who is giving them the jitters. Officials in the Health Department worry he could turn out to be a superspreader because he the nature of his work puts him in contact with large numbers of people across town.

 

On Wednesday, Karnataka had to contend with 19 fresh cases of coronavirus. Only two of them are from Bengaluru, but one of them is the 25-year-old delivery boy from Mangammanapalya. The other is his mother.

His source of infection is his father, a worker who had a history of influenza-like illness (ILI) and was in contact with a Covid-19 positive friend from the Hongasandra cluster.

As soon as the elder man tested positive on Tuesday, health officials collected samples from his family. The results showed he had infected his wife and son. The daughter was not positive. 

Now, health officials have started to prepare a list of places visited by the delivery boy and the people to whose door he delivered food. The scare in the health department is such that they are contemplating issuing a public notice with details of the delivery boy and asking his primary contacts to inform health officials and undergo self-quarantine.

Another case that is causing concern in Karnataka is that of a pregnant woman from Badami who tested positive on Sunday. She alone has infected 12 people from Bagalkot.

...
Tags: bengaluru delivery boy, karnataka coronavirus
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

A student from Alapuzha who has no access to online classes. ANI photo

Students from rural Kerala with no access to gadgets miss virtual classes

The Karnataka High Court.

Trade unions move Karnataka high court to oppose halting of migrant trains

Representational Image. (AFP)

Kannadigas stranded at UAE to be brought back home in special flight

Engagement between security forces and militants has intensified this week in Kashmir. Here we see security personnel leaving after an encounter with militants in Handwara in Kashmir earlier this week. (PTI)

Burhan Wani's successor Riyaz Naikoo killed in Kashmir gunfight



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

3 J&K photojournalists win Pulitzer Prize for photography

Kashmiri Muslim devotees offer prayer outside the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Srinagar in December 2019. The image was part of a series of photographs by photojournalists Mukhtar Khan, Dar Yasin and Channi Anand, three Associated Press photographers based in Srinagar and Jammu, who were awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography. (AP/Mukhtar Khan)

7-months pregnant woman dodges corona checkposts by flashing mother's card

The KRS dam in Karnataka

24 corona positives detected at Indian Army hospital in Delhi

The Army Research and Referral Hospital near New Delhi. (Photo: Facebook)

IAS officer from Bhopal among nine positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

Police officials distribute fruits among their colleagues on duty manning the lockdown in Bhopal. (PTI)

Head priests of Kedarnath, Badrinath brave lockdown to keep traditions alive

The snow-bound steps to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham