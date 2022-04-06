Nation Other News 06 Apr 2022 Water shortage, erra ...
Water shortage, erratic supply haunt Hyderabadis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANVESH REDDY
Published Apr 6, 2022, 8:55 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2022, 11:27 am IST
Complaints are pouring in against the erratic supply by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board from across the city
Works pertaining to pipeline expansion have been completed and water supply to the colonies is likely to be commissioned by April 15, said M. Amarender Reddy, chief general manager, engineering, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). — Representational image/DC
HYDERABAD: Several peripheral areas in the city are facing drinking water shortage due to irregular supply. Some localities receive water only once in a week. Complaints are pouring in against the erratic supply by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) from across the city.

While irregular and insufficient water supply has been an issue for several weeks now, another one plaguing the residents is the low pressure of the supply.

 

Some highly populated areas complain of reduced volume while houses with small families struggle to sustain water for two days.

The situation is worse in colonies where water is not supplied on alternate days. Another issue is the haphazard supply timings, with some areas receiving late into the night.

“It has been two months now that the timings are not being maintained. We are also subject to a drastic decrease in terms of quantity,” said Hari Teja a resident of Adikmet.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is set to commence supply of drinking water to 89 colonies starting on April 15.

 

As part of priority in package I of Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) phase II water works the Hyderabad Water Board, the drinking water pipeline network has been extended to several yet to be served areas in various municipalities, corporations, gram panchayats, colonies, and gated communities within the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The new pipeline, spread across 171 km, spans through colonies in Ghatkesar, Hayathnagar, Saroornagar, Keesara, Maheshwaram, and Ibrahimpatnam. Supply to the colonies will require an additional capacity of 3-5 MGD to be drawn from Krishna, Godavari, Manjeera, and Singur projects, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials said.

 

“Works pertaining to pipeline expansion have been completed and water supply to the colonies is likely to be commissioned by April 15,” said M. Amarender Reddy, chief general manager, engineering, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

A minimum of 3 MGD of water would be required for supply to the new network, Amarender Reddy added.

In its bid to resolve the water deficit issues in Hyderabad, the water board has taken up a two-phase pipeline laying and reservoir construction works at a projected cost of  Rs 1,200 crore.       

 

...
