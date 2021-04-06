Nation Other News 06 Apr 2021 AP Foresters make sp ...
Nation, In Other News

AP Foresters make special water facilities for wild animals this summer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 6, 2021, 4:36 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2021, 4:36 am IST
The department has constructed 12 check dams, 13 mini-percolation tanks, and 4,500 metres of continuous contour trenches in the forests
Over 200 saucer pits are also being set up in various places to fill them up with transported water. (DC file photo)
KADAPA: Forest authorities have started taking measures to quench the thirst of wildlife following summer severity increasing in Sheshachalam, Lankamalla and Nallamala forests.

Artificial water ponds have already been set up at various places, where boreholes could be located. Over 200 saucer pits are also being set up in various places to fill them up with transported water. There are also previous year’s 150 saucer pits, some of which are being repaired to ensure drinking water supply to wild animals.

 

Lankamalla, Nallamala and Sheshachalam reserve forests shelter thousands of wild animal species. Forest personnel are ensuring that saucer pits are filled in at least every alternate day. The department has also hired separate staff whose job is to fill these water saucers. Almost seven tractor tankers have been specially allotted for these works.

In addition, in a longer-term plan, the department has constructed 12 check dams, 13 mini-percolation tanks, and 4,500 metres of continuous contour trenches at various places in the forests. Funds are being allotted for the purpose under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), Project Tiger and Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats. Solar power pump sets have been arranged at forest base camps to operate bore-well motors and supply water to the nearby pits. Incidentally, there are 17 base camps that keep vigil on smugglers of red sanders.

 

Kadapa district forest officer Ravindra Dhama, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said there is no shortage of funds as far as water supply to wild animals is considered. “Under the direction of Conservator of Forests, we are taking various steps to quench the thirst of wild animals. We will continue these measures until the rainy season starts,” Ravindra underlined.

Tags: water ponds for animals in forests, artificial water ponds for animals in forest, lankamalla, nallamala and sheshachalam reserve forests
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Cuddapah


