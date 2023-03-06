Stray dogs killed in AP: Maneka Gandhi’s outfit takes up case

According to sources, some stray dogs bit some tender calves in the village as also a girl. The locals complained to the panchayat officials. The Sarpanch and the panchayat secretary called the dog catchers from the Konaseema district and they came and killed the dog. This news turned viral on social media and some animal lovers brought it to the notice of Maneka Gandhi. (Image Source: Facebook)

KAKINADA: Panchayat officials including the village sarpanch of Kakaraparru village in Peravali Mandal of East Godavari district have allegedly killed 11 stray dogs – and the issue is being taken up by the People for Animals organisation led by former Union minister Maneka Gandhi.

The entity and others brought the matter to the notice of East Godavari district collector K Madhavi Latha, who swiftly ordered a probe.

According to sources, some stray dogs bit some tender calves in the village as also a girl. The locals complained to the panchayat officials. The Sarpanch and the panchayat secretary called the dog catchers from the Konaseema district and they came and killed the dog. This news turned viral on social media and some animal lovers brought it to the notice of Maneka Gandhi.

Officials said, “People for Animals' Secunderabad unit, the Animal Rescue Organisation in Kakinada, the East Godavari district SPCA and others complained about the incident to the district collector. She asked the animal husbandry department to make a probe. The village secretary lodged a complaint with the Peravali police. The police dug out the remains of the dogs and conducted a postmortem with veterinary doctors.”

The Peravali police said a case was registered and action would be taken against the wrongdoers.