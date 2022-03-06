Nation Other News 06 Mar 2022 President Kovind org ...
President Kovind organises run at Rashtrapati Bhavan to promote fitness

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2022, 11:09 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2022, 11:09 am IST
The 5-km run started from the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt and ended at the Rashtrapati Bhavan sports complex
The run will be 5 km long. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
 The run will be 5 km long. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday organised a run at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here to promote fitness and health consciousness as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, an official statement said.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the government of India to commemorate 75 years of independence.

 

The run was flagged off by the President and First Lady Savita Kovind, the statement issued by the President's office said.

The 5-km run started from the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt and ended at the Rashtrapati Bhavan sports complex, it said.

Along with the President, senior officials and staff of the President's Secretariat participated in the run, it said.

