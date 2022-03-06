Nation Other News 06 Mar 2022 Iconic pier at Rock ...
Nation, In Other News

Iconic pier at Rock beach in Puducherry collapses due to high waves

ANI
Published Mar 6, 2022, 10:21 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2022, 10:21 am IST
Meanwhile, the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly southwestwards
Iconic pier of Rock beach in Puducherry. (Photo: Twitter)
 Iconic pier of Rock beach in Puducherry. (Photo: Twitter)

Puducherry: Puducherry's iconic pier at the Rock beach collapsed partially on Saturday night due to high waves as a result of deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday.

 

"Depression over southwest BoB moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry," said a tweet from IMD.

Also, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 6.

 

Further, it also predicted light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and light to moderate rainfall/thundershower with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 7.

...
Tags: rock beach
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry


Latest From Nation

An Indian student Rishabh, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, arrives with his pet dog 'Malibu' at the Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo)

Indians return with their furry friends from Ukraine, thank govt for saving pets

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

India sees another dip in COVID cases, logs 5,476 new infections

The run will be 5 km long. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Kovind organises run at Rashtrapati Bhavan to promote fitness

Telangana tourism minister V. Srinivas Goud. (DC Image)

Cops seek custody of six accused in minister’s murder plot



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Low MBBS fees attract Indian students to Ukraine

Stranded Indian students from Ukraine waiting to board the Air India evacuation flight. (Photo by arrangement)

Coast Guard nabs 88 Bangla men with 360 kg fish in 3 boats

An Indian Coast Guard ship and a hovercraft with three Bangladeshi boats at sea. (Photo: by arrangement)

IAF decides not to send aircraft to multilateral air exercise in UK

The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom. (ANI Photo)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs

Tourists take pictures at the Taj Mahal which reopened on September 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->