CJI hails TTD projects during Tirumala visit

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana with family members during his visit at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in Tirupati, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nellore: The Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana reached Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirumala late on Saturday.

He was welcomed by TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, local legislator B. Karunakar Reddy, EO Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti. The CJI also had a view of all Panchagavya and Dry Flower Technology products put for display. He lauded the innovative idea of technology.

The CJI also visited Saptha Go Pradakshinasala and offered Go Tulabharam and prayers to Sri Venugopala Swamy.

Earlier, Justice N.V. Ramana offered prayers at Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanoor on Saturday.

He was received at temple Mahadwaram by AP Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swami and TTD executive officer Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy. He was welcomed with traditional Istikaphal honours.

After Darshan, the Veda Pundits rendered Veda Ashirvachanam and the dignitary was presented with Ammavari Thirtha Prasadams.