Nation Other News 06 Mar 2021 Flood protection wal ...
Nation, In Other News

Flood protection wall remains a pipedream for Kurnool

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 6, 2021, 1:31 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2021, 8:55 am IST
Many demanded a safety wall so that localities would not be submerged
Srisailam Dam could not handle the heavy inflow from these three rivers as a result the backwater submerged the town. — DC file photo
 Srisailam Dam could not handle the heavy inflow from these three rivers as a result the backwater submerged the town. — DC file photo

KURNOOL: With just four days to go for the municipal elections, like the electorate in Kurnool, even their votes have become inconsequential as most of the ward councils have worked out to be unanimous. 

When a cross-section of people were asked as to what they wanted fixed most by the new corporation, the responses ranged from construction of flood wall to protect the city from floods to driving away pigs and making roads motorable to supply of drinking water from clean sumps and pipelines. 

 

Ananthaiah, a retired revenue official, said the 2009 floods that drowned the city and caused loss of lives and properties, is a dreaded memory. The city will be safe only with a flood wall but none of the political parties are speaking about it, he said.

Ram Pulla Reddy, an engineering consultant, said no one bothers about civic problems. Moreover, most wards are going unanimous. Ruling YSRCP with the support of revenue and police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory, he said.  Some unconfirmed reports say that a top police official has helped the ruling party in getting several gram panchayats go unanimous, he said.

 

Flood safety wall, which was designed ten years ago, remains a non-starter. Officials from irrigation, KMC and revenue sent the safety wall proposals to the government in 2007. They wanted the wall to prevent flooding from the waters of Tungabhadra and Hundri rivers.

Every rainy season is a nightmare for residents of the town. Recalling such an experience ten years ago, many demanded a safety protection wall so that localities would not be submerged.  Though an assurance was given to take up the project on a war-footing, it is yet to materialize.

 

The three rivers Krishna, Tungabhadra and Hundri received heavy inflows due to incessant rains in the catchment area that flooded Kurnool in 2009 October.

Srisailam Dam could not handle the heavy inflow from these three rivers as a result the backwater submerged the town. Srisailam Dam had its heaviest inflows, 2.5 million cusecs, since its construction in 1981.

According to a KMC official, the maximum flood level of 284 meter above sea level was reached on October 2, 2009. The city’s contour map identifies the banks of the Tungabhadra River at 271 meters, so the area between 271 and 284 meters contour lines has been marked inundated area and is divided into three categories of submergence like high, moderate and low.

 

As per these calculations, the officials have prepared a detailed report for the construction of a ‘flood safety wall’ at an estimated cost of Rs. 244 crore in 2009 (based on the proposals of the year 2007 floods, estimated at Rs. 150 crore), a source from the irrigation department said.

...
Tags: building flood protection wall kurnool, driving pigs away kurnool, drinking water supply kurnool, srisailam reservoir flood safety wall kurnool, municipal polls kurnool


Latest From Nation

The police said with forty years of political experience, 14 years as chief minister, it is strange that the former CM is accusing state DGP of caste, regional and religious bias. — ANI

Police body up in arms against Chandrababu Naidu

Dismissing the criticism over his outreach to Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi said “the MIM is the face and voice of Muslims”. — Twitter

Owaisi says YSRC, TDP have unholy ties with BJP

One was a native of Muthyampet village of Malyal mandal and the other a native of Venkatapur village of Korutla mandal. (Representational image : PTI file photo)

Two Dubai returnees tested positive to UK strain in Jagtial

Villagers say that there are many leaks in the Mission Bhagiratha water pipelines and water is not reaching the targeted destinations. (Representational Image: Facebook)

Mission Bhagiratha rendered useless, villagers drink polluted water



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Declining trend in new Covid cases continues in India

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%. — AP

Family suspects woman died due to COVID vaccine jab in AP

District medical officer Dr M Suhasini said the department conducted a primary inquiry and there was no evidence to show the death was due to a reaction from the corona vaccine. (Representational image: DC photo)

India, China reach pact to pull back troops in Pangong lake area in Ladakh: Rajnath

The defence minister said implementation of the pact will substantially restore the situation. (Picture used for representational purposes/PTI)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

Surge in daily COVID cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, TN, Gujarat, Karnataka

Maharashtra has reported the highest new cases at 9,855 and it is the highest number recorded in the state since October 18 when 10,259 new cases were reported. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham