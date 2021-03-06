Two Dubai returnees tested positive to UK strain in Jagtial

One was a native of Muthyampet village of Malyal mandal and the other a native of Venkatapur village of Korutla mandal. (Representational image : PTI file photo)

Jagtial: Two Dubai returnees of Jagtial district were tested positive to the UK strain of Covid-19. One was a native of Muthyampet village of Malyal mandal and the other a native of Venkatapur village of Korutla mandal.

When they landed at the RGI airport in Shamshabad on February 25, their samples were tested positive for Covid-19 and they were asked to remain in home quarantine. District health officials later shifted both to the TIMS hospital in Gachibowli.

On Friday, the health officials held a medical camp in Muthyampet village and did the rapid antigen tests on the family members and others who came in contact with the Dubai returnee.

The medical tests were done on 14 primary contacts. Out of these, six were tested positive. The samples of all the 14 were sent to Hyderabad for further test of the new UK strain.

District medical and health officer P Sridhar suspects the two might have been infected by the new strain while they travelled through the UK.

He said health officials also conducted tests on six primary contacts of another Dubai returnee, of Venkatapur village, and the samples were sent to Hyderabad for RT-PCR tests. The results were yet to come.