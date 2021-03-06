Nation Other News 06 Mar 2021 Two Dubai returnees ...
Nation, In Other News

Two Dubai returnees tested positive to UK strain in Jagtial

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Mar 6, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2021, 8:57 am IST
District medical and health officer P Sridhar suspects the two might have been infected by the new strain while they travelled through UK
One was a native of Muthyampet village of Malyal mandal and the other a native of Venkatapur village of Korutla mandal. (Representational image : PTI file photo)
  One was a native of Muthyampet village of Malyal mandal and the other a native of Venkatapur village of Korutla mandal. (Representational image : PTI file photo)

Jagtial: Two Dubai returnees of Jagtial district were tested positive to the UK strain of Covid-19. One was a native of Muthyampet village of Malyal mandal and the other a native of Venkatapur village of Korutla mandal.

When they landed at the RGI airport in Shamshabad on February 25, their samples were tested positive for Covid-19 and they were asked to remain in home quarantine. District health officials later shifted both to the TIMS hospital in Gachibowli.

 

On Friday, the health officials held a medical camp in Muthyampet village and did the rapid antigen tests on the family members and others who came in contact with the Dubai returnee.

The medical tests were done on 14 primary contacts. Out of these, six were tested positive. The samples of all the 14 were sent to Hyderabad for further test of the new UK strain.

District medical and health officer P Sridhar suspects the two might have been infected by the new strain while they travelled through the UK.

He said health officials also conducted tests on six primary contacts of another Dubai returnee, of Venkatapur village, and the samples were sent to Hyderabad for RT-PCR tests. The results were yet to come.

 

...
Tags: 2 dubai returnees test positive for uk strain in jagtial, muthyampet village, venkatapur village, home quarantine for dubai returness jagtial, medical camp at muthyampet


Latest From Nation

The police said with forty years of political experience, 14 years as chief minister, it is strange that the former CM is accusing state DGP of caste, regional and religious bias. — ANI

Police body up in arms against Chandrababu Naidu

Dismissing the criticism over his outreach to Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi said “the MIM is the face and voice of Muslims”. — Twitter

Owaisi says YSRC, TDP have unholy ties with BJP

Villagers say that there are many leaks in the Mission Bhagiratha water pipelines and water is not reaching the targeted destinations. (Representational Image: Facebook)

Mission Bhagiratha rendered useless, villagers drink polluted water

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi expressed displeasure over the fuss in the media over her request for a generator. (Image credit:Twitter)

Hyderabad faces power cuts, says Mayor, seeks Rs 5L generator for her camp office



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Declining trend in new Covid cases continues in India

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%. — AP

Family suspects woman died due to COVID vaccine jab in AP

District medical officer Dr M Suhasini said the department conducted a primary inquiry and there was no evidence to show the death was due to a reaction from the corona vaccine. (Representational image: DC photo)

India, China reach pact to pull back troops in Pangong lake area in Ladakh: Rajnath

The defence minister said implementation of the pact will substantially restore the situation. (Picture used for representational purposes/PTI)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

Surge in daily COVID cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, TN, Gujarat, Karnataka

Maharashtra has reported the highest new cases at 9,855 and it is the highest number recorded in the state since October 18 when 10,259 new cases were reported. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham