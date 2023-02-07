  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2023 Centre acted against ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre acted against federal spirit: Harish Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 7, 2023, 12:52 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2023, 7:46 am IST
Finance minister T. Harish Rao presenting the annual Budget in State Legislative Assembly. (Photo by arrangement)
  Finance minister T. Harish Rao presenting the annual Budget in State Legislative Assembly. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Finance minister T. Harish Rao in his 105-minute hour budget speech on Monday came down heavily against the BJP-led government at the Centre for discriminating against Telangana. Without naming governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Rao also countered her Republic Day speech that new buildings were not for development and nation- building marks development.

Rao said that the Centre has imposed a cut of `15,033 crore on the state government's loans in 2022-23 and acted against the federal spirit of the nation. He pointed out that the promises made under the AP Reorganisation Act have remained unfulfilled. About `1,350 crore towards backward districts development funds were still due from the

Centre. He said despite restrictions and discrimination by the Centre, Telangana has not compromised on the development and welfare

programmes of the people. Notwithstanding the disruptive forces trying to disturb communal and social harmony, he said Telangana is continuing its growth trajectory by maintaining its ‘Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb’.

The Centre has broken the tradition of implementing in toto the recommendations of the Finance Commission. The 15th Finance Commission recommended a special grant of `723 crore and `171 crore to ensure that the tax devolution should not be less than the devolution received in 2019-20. However, the Centre ignored them.

For 2021-26, the 15th Finance Commission recommended grants of `5,374 crore to TS. By denying these grants, grave injustice has been done to Telangana, the minister said.

The Centre ignored assurances given to TS in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 with regard to tax concessions to promote industrialisation and economic growth, `1,350 crore grants for three years at the rate of `450 crore per year for development of backward areas, NITI Aayog recommendations of extending grant of `19,205 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and `5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya, establishment of rail coach factory at Kazipet, Bayyaram steel plant, tribal university and ITIR-Hyderabad, he said.

Rao criticised the Centre for delay in resolving the Krishna water sharing between AP and TS due to which irrigation projects like Palamur-RR were getting delayed.

"Whether the government is constructing hospital buildings, school buildings, vaikuntadhamams, dump yards, rythu vedikas, integrated district collectorate complexes, adivasi and banjara bhavans, new Secretariat, reconstruction of Yadadri temple, martyrs memorial or a monumental Ambedkar statue, are all meant for providing better facilities to the people. They are also meant for promoting Telangana's self-respect and identity before the world community," Harish said, apparently in reference to Governor's speech.

...
Tags: finance minister t harish rao, dr. tamilisai soundararajan, telangana legislative assembly
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Harish slams ‘anti-TS’ Union Budget; BRS MPs to stall proceedings in both houses
Harish asks Union FM to return Rs 495 crore CSS funds wrongly transferred to AP

Latest From Nation

Panjagutta police had begun verifying CCTV footage and call records of the victim and his family members. (Facebook)

Cops find no proof of bizman's kidnap

Youth from the tribal community were invited to apply for free training in Gondi painting at the Komaram Bheem complex.. (Representational Image/Wikimedia)

Free Gondi painting training for tribal youth

Finance minister T. Harish Rao provided Rs 200 crore to implement the KCR Nutritional Kits initiative. (Photo: Twitter)

Health department outlay hiked to Rs.12,161 cr

A similar situation exists for another leader in the district. They had no chance to contest from the YSRC and depended purely on TD, A similar situation exists for another leader in the district. They had no chance to contest from the YSRC and depended purely on TDA similar situation exists for another leader in the district. They had no chance to contest from the YSRC and depended purely on TD. (By Arrangement)

TD's plans for ties with Jana Sena upset ticket aspirants



MOST POPULAR

 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi launches slew of projects in poll-bound Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the inauguration of the 'India Energy Week 2023' in Bengaluru on Monday. (PHOTO: PTI)

Modi hails Indian youth’s prowess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Khel Mahakumbh' being held in Jaipur, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (PTI)

India's energy sector has high potential, PM tells investors at 'India Energy Week'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the investors' gathering as part on “India Energy Week

PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions amid controversy over BBC film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NCC Director General Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Rare rocks for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal

Priests and local people offer prayers near the holy stone Shaligram (a representation of Lord Vishnu in Hindu religion) after its arrival from Nepal, at Karsewak Puram in Ayodhya, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Shaligrams are expected be used for the construction of idols of Ram and Janaki for the Ayodhya's Ram temple. Found only on the river banks of Kali Gandaki River the Shaligrams reached Ayodhya on heavy-duty trucks from Nepal’s Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->