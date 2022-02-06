Nation Other News 06 Feb 2022 3 per cent divorces ...
Nation, In Other News

3 per cent divorces in Mumbai due to traffic: Fadnavis' wife Amrita

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Feb 6, 2022, 8:45 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 8:45 am IST
Following the backlash on social media, especially twitter, Amrita Fadnavis posted a survey report to justify her statement
 Amrita Fadnavis (ANI)

Mumbai: Amrita Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, claimed that three per cent divorce takes place in Mumbai due to traffic jams. Her claim attracted sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena, which has been ruling in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for more than two decades. Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi ridiculed Amrita calling her statement illogical. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar expressed surprise over Amrita’s logic that traffic leads to divorces.

Following the backlash on social media, especially twitter, Amrita Fadnavis posted a survey report to justify her statement.

 

Speaking with reporters, the BJP leader’s wife said, “I am speaking as a common citizen. I go out every day and experience traffic jams. How potholes (on roads) make us miserable. I go out as a common woman. Do you (reporters) know how many divorces take place in Mumbai due to traffic congestion? It is three per cent, as we don’t give time to our family.”

Ms Pednekar said that Amruta Fadnavis's claim is astonishing and she never heard this logic that traffic leads to divorces. “She (Amrita) should prove her claims (regarding divorce due to traffic). She is only seeking attention by making such statements,” the Mumbai mayor said.   

 

Ridiculing the BJP leader’s wife on twitter, Shiv Sena leader Chaturvedi said, "Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake..Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages (sic)."

Hours after Ms Chaturvedi’s post, Amrita rebutted her that they should not deviate from the reality. In a tweet, Amrita said, “Hey Lady, do not deviate from truth. Report by-Survey Money states- Mumbaikar suffers from psychological & physiological illness due to huge traffic jams & delay in movement of traffic. There is also fall in employee productivity & increase in divorce rates. All thanks to you & urs (sic).”

 

