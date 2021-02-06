Two cops held over Bangladeshis getting passports in Nizamabad

A passport enables the bearer to travel internationally. It further serves as his or her proof of Indian citizenship as per the Passports Act, 1967. — By arrangement

NIZAMABAD: Hyderabad police have taken into custody two Special Branch constables of Nizamabad on Thursday night for allegedly helping illegal Bangladeshis in getting Indian passports.

Special Branch is crucial in allotment of passports. Union Ministry of External Affairs issues passports only after Special Branch issues its verification report. A passport enables the bearer to travel internationally. It further serves as his or her proof of Indian citizenship as per the Passports Act, 1967.

Allegedly, a few Special Branch constables neglected their duties while enquiring about a certain Bangladeshis portrayed themselves as residents of West Bengal for issuing of passports. It is believed those who succeeded in getting passports may include Rohingyas from Myanmar.

When contacted, Nizamabad in-charge police commissioner N. Swetha said she is unaware about the illegal passports issue. She also could not confirm shifting of two Special Branch constables to Hyderabad over the illegal passports issue.