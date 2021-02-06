Three IT concept cities; internet facility in all AP villages: CM Jagan

He pointed out that “Work from Home” concept has immensely developed due to the Covid and wanted it to be promoted towards cost saving. — PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to establish three IT concept cities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and near Bengaluru in Andhra Pradesh, apart from providing internet facility at every village in the state.

Reviewing a meeting of officials on electronic policy at his camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister said an integrated technology park will be established at Visakhapatnam, under which High-End Skills University, incubation centre, laboratories, state data centre, IT towers and other facilities would come.

At the same time, he said it is important to provide strong internet network at all villages of the state within three years to develop the IT industry. A building must be constructed in each village for an internet library. All facilities required for “Work from Home” should be made available in it. Further, secretariats and RBKs in every village must be connected with internet.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted setting up of an Emerging Technologies University also in Visakhapatnam for carrying out research in fields of robotics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, block-chain technologies, data analytics, advanced electronics, education, health, agriculture, water resources and so on.

Officials informed the CM that experts from various technological institutions, including IITs, will submit a report on this university soon, which will be very useful for engineering and other technical students in honing their skills.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to set up IT concept cities over at least two thousand acres in three places near Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and nearer to Bangalore but within AP limits.

He said infrastructure in these concept cities should be of high standards and their architecture should be unique. He pointed out that “Work from Home” concept has immensely developed due to the Covid pandemic. The same should be promoted towards cost saving. He directed officials to prepare a policy including government support to IT sector that encourages work-from-home concept. He asked officials to focus on bringing as many industries as possible at Kopparthi Electronic Park to increase employment opportunities.

Information technology minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, higher education special chief secretary Satish Chandra, chief minister's principal advisor Nilam Sawhney, finance principal secretary S. S. Rawat, IT principal secretary G. Jayalakshmi, IT special secretary B. Sundar, energy principal secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, technical education commissioner M. M. Nayak, AP State Fibernet Limited managing director M. Madhusudan Reddy and other senior officials were present at the review meeting.