Nation Other News 06 Feb 2021 Three IT concept cit ...
Nation, In Other News

Three IT concept cities; internet facility in all AP villages: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 6, 2021, 12:42 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2021, 12:55 am IST
He instructed officials to set up IT concept cities in at least 2,000 acres in three places near Vizag, Tirupati and near to Bangalore
He pointed out that “Work from Home” concept has immensely developed due to the Covid and wanted it to be promoted towards cost saving. — PTI
 He pointed out that “Work from Home” concept has immensely developed due to the Covid and wanted it to be promoted towards cost saving. — PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to establish three IT concept cities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and near Bengaluru in Andhra Pradesh, apart from providing internet facility at every village in the state.

Reviewing a meeting of officials on electronic policy at his camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister said an integrated technology park will be established at Visakhapatnam, under which High-End Skills University, incubation centre, laboratories, state data centre, IT towers and other facilities would come.

 

At the same time, he said it is important to provide strong internet network at all villages of the state within three years to develop the IT industry. A building must be constructed in each village for an internet library. All facilities required for “Work from Home” should be made available in it. Further, secretariats and RBKs in every village must be connected with internet.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted setting up of an Emerging Technologies University also in Visakhapatnam for carrying out research in fields of robotics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, block-chain technologies, data analytics, advanced electronics, education, health, agriculture, water resources and so on.

 

Officials informed the CM that experts from various technological institutions, including IITs, will submit a report on this university soon, which will be very useful for engineering and other technical students in honing their skills.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to set up IT concept cities over at least two thousand acres in three places near Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and nearer to Bangalore but within AP limits.

He said infrastructure in these concept cities should be of high standards and their architecture should be unique. He pointed out that “Work from Home” concept has immensely developed due to the Covid pandemic. The same should be promoted towards cost saving. He directed officials to prepare a policy including government support to IT sector that encourages work-from-home concept. He asked officials to focus on bringing as many industries as possible at Kopparthi Electronic Park to increase employment opportunities.

 

Information technology minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, higher education special chief secretary Satish Chandra, chief minister's principal advisor Nilam Sawhney, finance principal secretary S. S. Rawat, IT principal secretary G. Jayalakshmi, IT special secretary B. Sundar, energy principal secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, technical education commissioner M. M. Nayak, AP State Fibernet Limited managing director M. Madhusudan Reddy and other senior officials were present at the review meeting.

...
Tags: three it concept cities andhra pradesh, tirupati, vizag, place in andhra pradesh borders near bengaluru, integrated technology park in vizag, emerging technologies university in vizag, kopparthi electronic park, connect rbks and village secretariats with internet
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who has become the face of the anti-farm law protests, said the “chakka jam” will not take place in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, but will be done in other parts of NCR and the rest of the country, including the southern states. (Photo: PTI)

Thousands defy ban, join mahapanchayat

Ramesh said Chandrababu was leading politics on to the wrong direction by fighting the government with the help of the SEC. (Photo: facebook @Jogi Ramesh)

YSRC objects to SEC holding unanimous election results in abeyance

A passport enables the bearer to travel internationally. It further serves as his or her proof of Indian citizenship as per the Passports Act, 1967. — By arrangement

Two cops held over Bangladeshis getting passports in Nizamabad

With regard to the two other ports - Bhavanapadu and Machilipatnam - APMB decided to change the location for the first one and scope for the second. — Representational image

Jinx continues to haunt Ramayapatnam port



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

TRS officials say increase fares, put on hold pay hike

K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image credit: DC Image)

Students’ march to supports farmers; JNU students’ union president leads rally

Aishe Gosh, President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union ( Image Source: Facebook)

Free lunch for one kg of plastic waste: SDMC opens 23 more 'garbage cafes'

The plastic waste may include empty water bottles, cold drink bottles, plastic canes and other such items, said officials. (Image credit : Twitter/@smartcitiesind)

Centre's language on healthcare sector worrisome: Expert

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham