Tata Boeing to make components for 737 planes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: American aircraft maker Boeing on Friday said that its joint venture firm, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, would manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes at its facility in Hyderabad.

Vertical fin, also called the vertical stabiliser, is a structure that projects upwards at the tail-end of the aircraft. It is one of the most important components of the aircraft that reduces aerodynamic side slip and provides it directional stability.

The Tata Boeing JV’s facility already produces aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide.

The manufacturing of the vertical fin structure marks a significant milestone for both the joint venture and for the Narendra Modi government’s ‘Make-in-India’ initiative.

This development would incorporate a ‘Made-in-India’’ component in Boeing 737 aeroplanes flying around the world and would add to the heft of Hyderabad in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Telangana industries minister K.T. Rama Rao welcomed the development, calling it “a noteworthy step in the growth of India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing.”

Commenting on the new production line, Tata Advanced Systems Limited managing director and chief executive officer, Sukaran Singh, said, “this new production line for complex vertical fin structures is another testament for TASL’s commitment towards making India self-reliant in defence manufacturing.”

According to reports, Tata Advanced Systems could also manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force in partnership with European aircraft major Airbus. If the deal gets the government’s approval, it would be the first time that a major military aircraft would be manufactured in India.

On Friday, Tata Advanced Systems has also teamed up with another aviation major, the American major Lockheed Martin, to bid for the Indian Navy’s proposed requirement of Naval Utility Helicopters.

Lockheed Martin vice-president and chief executive Bill Blair and TASL CEO Sukaran Singh signed a deal on Friday in Bengaluru, on the sidelines of biennial defence air show Aero India 2021.