Nation Other News 06 Feb 2021 Tata Boeing to make ...
Nation, In Other News

Tata Boeing to make components for 737 planes in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 6, 2021, 12:15 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2021, 12:29 am IST
This development would incorporate a ‘Made-in-India’’ component in Boeing 737 aeroplanes flying around the world
The Tata Boeing JV’s facility already produces aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 The Tata Boeing JV’s facility already produces aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: American aircraft maker Boeing on Friday said that its joint venture firm, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, would manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes at its facility in Hyderabad.

Vertical fin, also called the vertical stabiliser, is a structure that projects upwards at the tail-end of the aircraft. It is one of the most important components of the aircraft that reduces aerodynamic side slip and provides it directional stability.

 

The Tata Boeing JV’s facility already produces aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide.

The manufacturing of the vertical fin structure marks a significant milestone for both the joint venture and for the Narendra Modi government’s ‘Make-in-India’ initiative.

This development would incorporate a ‘Made-in-India’’ component in Boeing 737 aeroplanes flying around the world and would add to the heft of Hyderabad in the aerospace and defence sectors.

 

Telangana industries minister K.T. Rama Rao welcomed the development, calling it “a noteworthy step in the growth of India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing.”

Commenting on the new production line, Tata Advanced Systems Limited managing director and chief executive officer, Sukaran Singh, said, “this new production line for complex vertical fin structures is another testament for TASL’s commitment towards making India self-reliant in defence manufacturing.”

According to reports, Tata Advanced Systems could also manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force in partnership with European aircraft major Airbus. If the deal gets the government’s approval, it would be the first time that a major military aircraft would be manufactured in India.

 

On Friday, Tata Advanced Systems has also teamed up with another aviation major, the American major Lockheed Martin, to bid for the Indian Navy’s proposed requirement of Naval Utility Helicopters.

Lockheed Martin vice-president and chief executive Bill Blair and TASL CEO Sukaran Singh signed a deal on Friday in Bengaluru, on the sidelines of biennial defence air show Aero India 2021.

...
Tags: tata boeing in hyderabad, boeing 737 manufacturing in hyderabad, ktr, boeing in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who has become the face of the anti-farm law protests, said the “chakka jam” will not take place in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, but will be done in other parts of NCR and the rest of the country, including the southern states. (Photo: PTI)

Thousands defy ban, join mahapanchayat

Ramesh said Chandrababu was leading politics on to the wrong direction by fighting the government with the help of the SEC. (Photo: facebook @Jogi Ramesh)

YSRC objects to SEC holding unanimous election results in abeyance

A passport enables the bearer to travel internationally. It further serves as his or her proof of Indian citizenship as per the Passports Act, 1967. — By arrangement

Two cops held over Bangladeshis getting passports in Nizamabad

With regard to the two other ports - Bhavanapadu and Machilipatnam - APMB decided to change the location for the first one and scope for the second. — Representational image

Jinx continues to haunt Ramayapatnam port



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

TRS officials say increase fares, put on hold pay hike

K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image credit: DC Image)

Students’ march to supports farmers; JNU students’ union president leads rally

Aishe Gosh, President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union ( Image Source: Facebook)

Free lunch for one kg of plastic waste: SDMC opens 23 more 'garbage cafes'

The plastic waste may include empty water bottles, cold drink bottles, plastic canes and other such items, said officials. (Image credit : Twitter/@smartcitiesind)

Centre's language on healthcare sector worrisome: Expert

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham