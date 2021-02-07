Farm laws: Revenue of agriculture market committees drops drastically in Nizamabad

Usually, farmers prefer to sell their agriculture products in market yards for better prices. — DC Image

NIZAMABAD: The revenue of agriculture market committees has drastically dropped in undivided Nizamabad district over the last six months, after the farm laws that were passed last month took effect.

Market committees were unable to collect market fee from the traders and the revenues have fallen by 65 per cent.

The marketing department collects 1 per cent of the value of the business transaction as market fee from the traders. The fee is collected on transactions held in market yards or elsewhere in its regulated area. It is the main resource to provide basic amenities to farmers in the market yards.

The families of thousands farmers, traders and workers depend on market yards for their livelihood. Usually, farmers prefer to sell their agriculture products in market yards for better prices.

For instance, Nizamabad agriculture market committee has collected Rs 4.31 crore as market fee so far in the 2020-21 financial year. It had set Rs 13 crore as the target for the market fee collection which may now not be met. In 2019-20, the Nizamabad market committee had collected Rs 11.76 crore as market fee.

Following the ordinance on farm laws, following by the enactment of the legislation, the collection of market fee outside of market yards was stopped on June 5, 2020. Incidentally, the benefit is not reaching either farmers or consumers.

Market committee check posts were withdrawn in the district. Rice milling is a major industry in Nizamabad district and the rice millers enjoyed exemption from paying the 1 per cent market fee.

In view of revised orders, the collection of market fee began on January 12, official sources said. Check posts resumed on market committees regulated area limits and began market fee collection. Market committee officials are hopeful that peak turmeric season in February and March would improve the market fee collection.