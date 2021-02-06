Nation Other News 06 Feb 2021 A Maha effect on Tel ...
Nation, In Other News

A Maha effect on Telangana turmeric prices

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 6, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2021, 12:30 am IST
At Sangli, traders offered Rs 7,500 per quintal on Thursday and the maximum price touched Rs 7,086 in Nizamabad market yard
Turmeric is being cultivated in Nizamabad, Jagitial and Nirmal districts and farmers brought it to the Nizamabad market yard. — DC Image
NIZAMABAD: Commencement of sale of turmeric in Sangli market yard is having its impact on turmeric prices in Telangana state. Sangli is the biggest turmeric market yard in India and it dictates the price structure in markets where turmeric sales are high.

As a result, turmeric arrivals doubled in Nizamabad yard on Friday with farmers hoping better prices brought the produce.

 

Sangli market is considered as a cluster for turmeric exports. Major exporters are headquartered in Mumbai and they purchase stock from Sangli. Citing inferior quality and moisture content in turmeric, the traders offered merely Rs 4,500 per quintal in the Nizamabad market yard in the current season.

At Sangli, traders offered Rs 7,500 per quintal on Thursday and the maximum price touched Rs 7,086 in Nizamabad market yard. The average price of turmeric stands at Rs 5,750 per quintal. Turmeric is being cultivated in Nizamabad, Jagitial and Nirmal districts and farmers brought it to the Nizamabad market yard.

 

In the 2018-19 season, 10.75 lakh quintals was brought to Nizamabad and the maximum price was Rs 8,681 and the minimum Rs 3,005 per quintal. The average price was Rs 6,000. In 2019-20, 10.78 lakh quintals were sold at a maximum price of Rs 7,678 and minimum of Rs 4,000 per quintal with the average being Rs 5,500.

In the present 2020-21 season, 3.27 lakh quintals turmeric reached Nizamabad market yard till Friday. The highest price of Rs 7,086 was recorded on Thursday with the minimum price being Rs 4,500 and the average standing at Rs 5,750.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Kole Bhumanna, a farmer from Pachchalanadkuda in Velpur mandal, said that they incurred losses in turmeric sales. Rs 10,000 per quintal is the remunerative price for farmers, he opined.

“We have traditionally cultivated turmeric and not calculated the price with expenses. Since my childhood, I have been visiting Nizamabad market along with my father Kole Narsimloo,” said the 65-year-old farmer.

Commission agent D. Radhakishan said that turmeric price is decided based on international demand. “If farmers bring dried and processed turmeric, they will definitely get remunerative price”, he opined. Traders prefer to purchase turmeric based on its quality and demand from exporters, he explained. There is no syndicate of traders in Nizamabad, he said.

 

Nizamabad agriculture market yard secretary K. Vijay Kishore said that turmeric arrivals had doubled in the last two days.

“We received 5,000 quintals on Thursday, following the hike in price it touched 10,000 quintals on Friday,” he explained.

For last fortnight, turmeric price is gradually increasing by Rs 100 per day, he added.

Curcumin percentage in Nizamabad turmeric is merely two and high at seven per cent in Rajpuri variety in Sangli, he said. Exporters offer high prices for curcumin, which has medicinal properties, he explained.

 

