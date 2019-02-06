search on deccanchronicle.com
Mayawati joins Twitter for 'speedy interactions' with people

ANI
Published Feb 6, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 11:06 am IST
Welcoming Mayawati on Twitter, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, 'Finally glad to see you here'.
Her official Twitter handle is @SushriMayawati. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati has for the first time joined Twitter for 'speedy interactions with people.

"This is to inform you that BSP national president Mayawati has for 'the first time decided to join Twitter for speedy interaction with media and masses besides expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance through Twitter," read a statement from the party on Wednesday.

 

Welcoming Mayawati on Twitter, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "Finally glad to see you here. Happy that you acknowledged and respected my request of joining Twitter during our meeting in Lucknow on January 13. Warm regards."

