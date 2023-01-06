  
Jagan urges US-Indian doctors to help Andhra in healthcare

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K.M.P. PATNAIK
Published Jan 6, 2023, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2023, 12:50 am IST
Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested members of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) to participate in the AP government’s effort to provide world-class healthcare facilities for the common man.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Global Health Summit organised by AAPI in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Chief Minister said officials would work out collaborations in various fields for training the health staff at various levels, as also in getting the latest technology and treatment procedures and guidance in improving the healthcare facilities.

Expressing his happiness that the event was organised in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister said he was sure this platform brought together the best brains in the field of health.

In the draft speech that was read out by health minister Vidadala Rajani, Jagan noted that many specialists from top hospitals in the country were attending the conference. “The physicians from India have contributed greatly to the healthcare of advanced countries, especially the US and Europe," he said.

He said the AP government was giving the highest priority to extend healthcare facilities to the common man and spending 7.3 per cent of the state budget on healthcare, compared to the national average of 4 per cent.

Stating that his government’s main focus was to strengthen the health delivery system at village level and concentrate also on preventive healthcare, the Chief Minister said AP had established the Dr. YSR Health Clinic, which was attached to each of the village secretariat having a population of 2000 to 2500.

“AP initiated a novel family physician system under which the doctor also visits bed-ridden patients at their houses to take care of the follow-up treatment. This apart, the state is developing 17 new medical colleges and filling all vacant posts,” the CM said.

President of AAPI, Dr Ravi Kolli, said the association plans to have a tie up with the AP government to render better mental healthcare to school students to prevent extreme actions like suicides. Under a pilot project, 10,000 teachers would be trained as counselors in schools.

 “Adviser to AP government on medical and health department Dr Vasudev Reddy and Dr G. Aparna will lead the project and discuss with the government on the modalities of training and finances,’’ he said.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, american association of physicians of indian origin(aapi), ap government, visakhapatnam news, vidadala rajani, health minister, ysr health clinics, ap news, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


