Govt land available for industrial use, why our lands, question farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 7, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2023, 12:43 am IST
Farmers claimed that elected representatives and political leaders held hundreds of acres of land near Kamareddy town. (Representational Photo: DC)
KAMAREDDY: There is a large amount of government land available, farmers claimed, but powerful politicians were conspiring to acquire fertile land in Kamareddy under the guise of developing the industrial zone. Other powerful political leaders were protecting their farmland from being taken over by the government.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Mahender, a farmer from Adloor Yellareddy in Sadashivanagar mandal, said the market value of the land was more than Rs 2 crore, but the government intended to acquire it for Rs 10 lakh per acre. “We will not a position to lose our lands and face the risk of industrial pollution,” he stated.

Farmers claimed that elected representatives and political leaders held hundreds of acres of land near Kamareddy town, and questioned why no industrial zone was proposed there.

A farmer from Ilchipur, Raju, stated that there are approximately 2,300 acres of assignment land available in Pondurthi in Bhiknoor mandal that can be utilised for industrial purposes. Powerful politicos, he claimed, safeguarded their land holdings and proposed a bypass road for development.

The government issued a comprehensive master plan for the development of Kamareddy in 61.5 square kilometres in 2021. The plan would merge several villages, including Adloor, Adloor Yellareddy, Tekrial, Ilchipur, Devunipally, Lingapur, Ilchipur, Sarampally, Devunipally, Patha Rajampet and Rameshwarpally.

Farmers protested the master plan and petitioned the courts to prevent the industrial zone from being demarcated. Meanwhile, the municipal officials invited suggestions and objections on the proposed master plan till January 11, which triggered the unrest.

