Kaloji varsity set stage for converting convener quota seats to management quota

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2021, 1:20 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2021, 10:13 am IST
While the college gets a fee of Rs 60,000 for each seat in convener quota, it gets at least Rs 1 crore as fee in C or management category
The rules framed by the V-C of Kaloji University of Health Sciences covertly help the managements to block the seats and get them converted into management quota.
 The rules framed by the V-C of Kaloji University of Health Sciences covertly help the managements to block the seats and get them converted into management quota.

Hyderabad: The top brass of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences is hand-in-glove with the managements of private MBBS colleges in Telangana and set the stage for converting several convener quota seats to management quota.

While the college managements get a fee of Rs 60,000 for each seat in convener quota, it gets at least Rs 1 crore as fee following the conversion of seats into C or management category. The amount will be more in some colleges.

 

University vice chancellor Dr B. Karunakar Reddy warned private colleges against blocking seats at the time of Phase 2 counselling itself, but did not take any steps to plug the loopholes in counselling.

The rules framed by him covertly help the managements to block the seats and get them converted into management quota.

Rankers from Andhra Pradesh who already secured admission in top colleges like Andhra Medical College Visakhapatnam, Guntur Medical College, Rangaraya Medical College Kakinada, Kurnool Medical College and S V Medical College Tirupati applied for the mop-up phase of counselling in Telangana.

 

Had these students applied in earlier phases of counselling, they could have got seats in Gandhi, Osmania or Kakatiya medical colleges. But, they applied only in the mop-up phase and were allotted seats in private colleges like Patnam Mahender Reddy, Malla Reddy, Mediciti, Bhaskara and RVM.

The central agencies which did the counselling for All-India Quota seats and NTR University of Health Sciences, AP, strictly implemented the rules and removed students who took admission elsewhere from the merit list for the mop-up phase. NTRUHS even obtained data from the KNRUHS to identify and delete students who have already joined in colleges. But, the KNRUHS scheduled the mop-up phase before NTRUHS gave the ‘free exit’ option to its students, so that students from other states can still apply here.

 

The vice chancellor, while reacting to the news in Deccan Chronicle, defended his method of counselling though it opened the floodgates for Andhra students. He asserted that the alternative method of counselling would lead to several seats falling vacant and getting converted to management quota. Ironically, as many as 18 out of 23 students who did not join after the mop-up phase belonged to the neighbouring state.

...
