Justice Arup Kumar Goswami sworn in as Chief Justice of AP High Court

Vijayawada: Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn-in as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in a solemn ceremony at the Thummalapalli Kalakshetram auditorium here on Wednesday. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office.

High Court Registrar-General B.S. Banumathi read out the notification on the appointment made by President Ram Nath Kovind. Later, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated the new CJ and presented him with a shawl and bouquets.

Judges of the High Court, ministers, MPs, legislators, advisers to the government and Chief Secretary Adityanath Das were present.