Bird flu outbreak: Zoos in Telangana on high alert

Experts collect samples for the detection of bird-flu. An alert has been sounded following detection of bird flu cases in four states including Himachal Pradesh bordering Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The two zoos in Telangana state, in Hyderabad and Warangal, are on the alert in the wake of bird flu outbreaks in different states. The zoos with their large protected premises, woods and water bodies, attract some migratory birds every year.

The zoos have set up a series of preventive measures, ranging from disinfection to reflecting ribbons on the trees.

“We have established sanitation stations at the entrance of the bird enclosures. All the animal keepers have been asked to use the foot bath. To prevent flocks of birds from entering or perching on the trees within the zoo, we have placed reflective ribbons which would drive them away," an official of the Nehru Zoological Park told Deccan Chronicle.

An official from Kakatiya Zoo in Warangal said that they are keeping a tab on crows and other birds which fly into the zoo. “We are cleaning the enclosures frequently. We do not want any bird to get infected due to the virus,” said the official.

Meanwhile, R. Shobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, who issued a series of instructions to department officials and staff on the subject, said rapid response teams are being created at Manjeera bird sanctuary, Sangareddy, the Pakhal wildlife sanctuary including Pakhal lake and Siwaram and Kinnerasani wildlife sanctuaries for patrolling the shorelines of the water bodies and check areas where birds might congregate.

The department requested anyone from among the public to call the toll-free 18004255364 phone number in case they come across a dead bird or birds. This wildlife crime control cell toll-free number will be available round the clock, it said.