Uproar as TRS sarpanch gets media accreditation card

Hyderabad: The Medchal-Malkajgiri district information and public relations department has issued a media accreditation card to a TRS sarpanch without proper verification, prompting protests from journalist unions.

Following this, the I&PR commissioner's office in Hyderabad issued a memo to Medchal assistant public relations officer Kiran Kumar for negligence in discharging duties.

Journalists' unions claimed that officials were issuing media accreditation cards to phoney journalists while denying them to genuine journalists. They demanded an investigation and action against errant officials.

On Sunday, it was revealed that the department had issued an accreditation card to G. Manish Kumar, a cameraman for Anjali TV, a cable TV network. However, Gundu Manish Kumar Goud is TRS sarpanch of Wadaigudem village in the Bhongir mandal of the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.