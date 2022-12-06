  
Nation Other News 05 Dec 2022 Raids, arrests don&r ...
Nation, In Other News

Raids, arrests don’t deter rave party organisers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Dec 6, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 8:45 am IST
Parties have been increasing since raid on Pudding & Mink Pub in April. (DC File Photo)
 Parties have been increasing since raid on Pudding & Mink Pub in April. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: Despite warning of stringent action and increased vigil by the police, street-smart operators continue to organise rave parties at isolated places, farmhouses and private resorts.

In fact, rave parties have increased after the raid on Pudding & Mink Pub in Banjara Hills on April 3, where 148 persons were taken into custody and 4.8 grams of cocaine seized, a senior Cyberabad police officer said.

Avoiding roads with CCTV cameras, the organisers use alternative routes that connect to villages. After six raids and the arrest of a dozen persons, organisers have changed their method of operation.

“I have seen many young boys and girls in cars passing through interior villages into some of the farmhouses late at night. This is especially so in villages around Bhongir, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Ghatkesar,  Shankarpally, Medchal and Shamirpet,” said Anil Goud, a realtor, who said he had to travel in the area on business.

“Two weeks back, my friends and I attended a rave party in Kethireddypally. Over 45 youngsters belonging to high society were consuming synthetic drugs, hashish oil and snuff,” said a former substance abuser who added that the organiser’s name was not known. Precautions were taken like parking the vehicles at a distance and not switching on lights, especially mobile phones.

Youth from rich families use their own farmhouses, while IT employees from other states gather information about private hideouts in the interiors.

“We are increasing our network of informers and have installed CCTV cameras at several likely partying spots. We have increased patrolling in interior villages,” a senior police officer said.

...
Tags: rave parties, partying, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana
Masab Tank Park is haven for alcohol and drugs addicts

Latest From Nation

In a wake of heavy rainfall on December 8, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu. (Representational image: ANI)

6 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu after heavy rainfall alert

The Hindu crematorium named ‘Mukti Ghat’ is equipped with two electrical furnaces (DC)

Unique crematorium to be inaugurated in Hyderabad today

Boora Narsaiah Goud (Image credit: http://booranarsaiahgoud.com/)

Introspect before blaming Modi, BJP tells KCR

Reportedly, there will be traffic detours in effect for three months. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Traffic diversions due to civic works irk Hyderabad folk



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

ISRO to launch PSLV-54 on Nov 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: “EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA). — Twitter

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi sends birthday wishes to Amit Shah

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->