Raids, arrests don’t deter rave party organisers

Parties have been increasing since raid on Pudding & Mink Pub in April. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: Despite warning of stringent action and increased vigil by the police, street-smart operators continue to organise rave parties at isolated places, farmhouses and private resorts.

In fact, rave parties have increased after the raid on Pudding & Mink Pub in Banjara Hills on April 3, where 148 persons were taken into custody and 4.8 grams of cocaine seized, a senior Cyberabad police officer said.

Avoiding roads with CCTV cameras, the organisers use alternative routes that connect to villages. After six raids and the arrest of a dozen persons, organisers have changed their method of operation.

“I have seen many young boys and girls in cars passing through interior villages into some of the farmhouses late at night. This is especially so in villages around Bhongir, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Ghatkesar, Shankarpally, Medchal and Shamirpet,” said Anil Goud, a realtor, who said he had to travel in the area on business.

“Two weeks back, my friends and I attended a rave party in Kethireddypally. Over 45 youngsters belonging to high society were consuming synthetic drugs, hashish oil and snuff,” said a former substance abuser who added that the organiser’s name was not known. Precautions were taken like parking the vehicles at a distance and not switching on lights, especially mobile phones.

Youth from rich families use their own farmhouses, while IT employees from other states gather information about private hideouts in the interiors.

“We are increasing our network of informers and have installed CCTV cameras at several likely partying spots. We have increased patrolling in interior villages,” a senior police officer said.