“Preoccupied” Kavitha cannot meet CBI today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 6, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 8:43 am IST
Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC)
HYDERABAD: “Preoccupied” Kavitha cannot meet CBI todayTRS MLC and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, on whom the CBI served notice under Section 160 of the CrPC asking her to appear before it on December 6 in Hyderabad or Delhi in the Delhi liquor scam, wrote to the central investigating agency on Monday stating that she would not be able to present herself for questioning on that day due to a "preoccupied schedule.”

In a letter to CBI DIG Raghavendra Vatsa, Kavitha stated that she would be available for questioning on December 11 and 12 or December 14 and 15 at her residence in Hyderabad, and that she had gone through the liquor scam complaint copy and the FIR registered in the Delhi liquor policy scam case and that her name does not figure in any way.

"I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation," she stated. TRS sources said Kavitha was preparing to face CBI questions on this issue under the guidance of Chandrashekar Rao and a team of legal experts. They said Kavitha had a meeting for three hours each with CM and legal experts at Pragathi Bhavan on December 3 and 4. It was based on the decisions taken in the meetings that she wrote to the CBI twice seeking a FIR copy and also to change the schedule to meet CBI officials to give clarifications.

“While assuring full cooperation in the investigation, Kavitha stated in her letter to the CBI, “I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It is made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law," she said.

On December 2, the CBI had issued a notice to Kavitha for questioning in the liquor scam case on December 6, asking her to notify the location at her convenience for the "examination" at 11 am on that day. Soon after receiving the notice, Kavitha informed the authorities that they could meet her at her Hyderabad residence.

On December 3, Kavitha wrote to the CBI seeking copies of the complaint from the Union home ministry and the FIR copy. In its reply, the CBI informed her that a copy of FIR and complaint was available on the website. "I have carefully gone through the contents of the FIR copy, list of the accused persons as well as the contents of the complaint dated 22-07-2022. I wish to place on record that my name does not figure in any manner whatsoever," Kavitha stated in her letter.

