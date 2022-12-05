  
Numaish to start on January 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Dec 5, 2022, 12:19 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2022, 7:46 am IST
A file photo shows the organisers of the All India Exhibition, install Love Numaish installation at the gate one in exhibition grounds. (File photo: P.Surendra)
Hyderabad: It will be back to normal for the city’s most popular new year ushering — the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIA), nee Numaish. It will be held from January 1 to February 15, like in the pre-Covid days.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, convener, AIIE stall constructions, Aditya Margam, said, “Preparations are progressing at a brisk pace. Work began a month early and all arrangements should be in place by December 15.”

After a significant fall in last year’s attendance, the ensuing one with 2,000 stalls is expected to have the regular footfall of about 20 lakh people.

Margam said, “Many improvements have been brought in towards streamlining the alignment of stalls. Walkways have been improved to make them more wheelchair and vehicle friendly and extended up to a km, especially for women and senior citizens.”

The exclusive features of Numaish 2023 will be bigger support to MSMEs and women entrepreneurs from the state, especially from Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) and SIDBI, who are setting up big pavilions.

The regulars DWCRA and MEPMA will concentrate on encouraging small enterprises and women entrepreneurs from AP and Telangana.

All precautions are being taken to ensure a safe and smooth event.

