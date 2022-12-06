  
Nation Other News 05 Dec 2022 Kondagattu bus accid ...
Nation, In Other News

Kondagattu bus accident victims stage dharna, urge CM to fulfill promise

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 6, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 12:25 am IST
The TRS government had promised the family members of the deceased. (Photo: Twitter)
 The TRS government had promised the family members of the deceased. (Photo: Twitter)

WARANGAL: Ahead of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Jagtial district on Wednesday, the survivors and families of victims of the Kondagattu bus accident sat on a dharna on Monday, demanding that the government fulfill the promise of help by giving them jobs.

The dharna was held at the Ambedkar statue in the mandal headquarters in Kodimyal in the district.

On September 12, 2018, a TSRTC bus carrying devotees returning from the famous Kondagattu Hanuman temple fell into a valley from a ghat road, killing 65 persons. While 24 died on the spot, 41 others died while undergoing treatment in hospitals. Many had received injuries.

The TRS government had promised the family members of the deceased as also the injured that it would extend help to them and provide government jobs.

Family members of the victims and those who survived the mishap said at the dharna site that they were facing a lot of hardships and had received no support from the government. “Some of the victims who lost their limbs are living in miserable conditions without getting even the disabled pensions for the past four years,” they said.

Victims said the government had promised to pay compensation and provide jobs for each of the families who lost their dear ones. But neither the Chief Minister nor any minister had visited the victims' houses and they did not fulfill the promises.

“Several children became orphans as they lost both their parents. The government should allot double bedroom houses, pensions to those who became disabled in the accident. Jobs must be provided to educated youths who lost their parents,” the protesters demanded.

The victims who spoke were Goli Madhu, Golconda Raju, Amarnath Reddy, Md Subhan and Cherla Chandrashekar. BJP leaders present at the dharna were Ravinder Reddy, Muthyam Reddy, Surugu Srinivas, Ganga Rao, Narasimha Reddy and Srinivas Chary.

 

...
Tags: warangal news, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, kondagattu bus accident
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Woman dies, 25 hurt in bus accident in Vikarabad
Three dead, six critically hurt in accident on Warangal-Khammam road

Latest From Nation

The Sarpanches are expressing their plight to MLAs and MLCs. (DC File Photo)

TRS sarpanches angry over delayed payments from government

Sundarlal Loadh with his oxen cart. (DC Image)

Telangana: Bullock cart owner fined for oxen peeing

Jana Sena leader Ramchandra Yadav's house was vandalised. (DC Representational Image)

JS leader Ramchandra Yadav’s residence vandalised in Punganur

Municipal Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao inspecting the renovated 300-year-old stepwell in Bansilalpet, Secunderabad after formally inaugurating it on Monday. (Photo by arrangement)

KTR inaugurates restored Bansilalpet stepwell 



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

ISRO to launch PSLV-54 on Nov 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: “EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA). — Twitter

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi sends birthday wishes to Amit Shah

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->