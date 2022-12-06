  
JS leader Ramchandra Yadav’s residence vandalised in Punganur

Published Dec 6, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Jana Sena leader Ramchandra Yadav's house was vandalised. (DC Representational Image)
TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed in Chittoor district’s Punganur after the house and properties of industrialist and Jana Sena (JS) party leader B Ramachandra Yadav was vandalized allegedly by ruling YSRC supporters on Sunday night.

The incident happened during the late night, shortly after Yadav returned home from a ‘Rythu Beri’ programme in Sadum mandal under the Punganur assembly segment represented by minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

It was amid strict police controls that Yadav organised the ‘Rythu Beri’ meeting there on Sunday, denouncing the "negligent" attitude of the government towards farmers’ struggle. He returned home around 9.15pm along with a band of his supporters. Shortly after these men left the place, unknown miscreants reached the area, pelted stones at the house and vandalised the furniture and the vehicles there.

The gang stormed into Yadav’s house, damaged furniture, household materials, a vehicle and created panic. Police arrived there immediately and brought the situation under control by a light baton charge.

A heavy police force has been deployed at Yadav’s house. A few suspects were taken into custody and patrolling has been intensified. A senior police officer warned of stern action against the miscreants.

Supporters of Ramachandra Yadav alleged that YSRC activists were behind the attacks. “Following the orders of Peddireddy, YSRC supporters attacked my house and tried to harm me and my family. They reached outside my house late at night with rods, sticks and other weapons and vandalised my properties,” Yadav told the media.

He alleged that the police department had advance information about the attack, yet no action was taken to avert it.

Tags: jana sena, andhra politics, ramachandra yadav
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


