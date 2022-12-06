  
CM to allocate Rs 15 crore additional funds to all constituencies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 6, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 7:07 am IST
 CM's district tours will continue in the election year, and he will announce additional funds for constituency-specific development programmes. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: With mounting pressure from TRS MLAs for additional funds to carry out development programmes ahead of the 2023 elections, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will sanction and release Rs 15 crore to all the Assembly constituencies under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), in addition to the existing Rs 5 crore.

If the sums are actually released, it would cost the cash-strapped exchequer a total of Rs 1,785 crore for the 117 constituencies in the state. As of now, only seven constituencies in Mahbubnagar district will be receiving the additional sum, as announced by the Chief Minister on Sunday during a public meeting.

According to TRS sources, the CM's district tours will continue in the election year, and he will announce additional funds for constituency-specific development programmes. Rao will hold a public meeting in Jagtial on December 7, followed by those in Suryapet and Mahbubabad in the month.

According to sources, the CM received several representations from a large number of TRS MLAs seeking additional funds after he recently began releasing additional funds during his district tours.

The MLAs reportedly stated that they were facing the wrath of the people and Opposition parties in their constituencies for failing to bring additional funds for constituency development while MLAs in other districts had succeeded.

TRS MLAs reportedly brought this to the attention of party working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao to ensure that there was no disparity in the release of additional funds and that all constituencies receive equal funding.

Since each of the Assembly constituencies in Mahbubnagar district received Rs 15 crore, the same should be ensured for all the constituencies, and anything less would cause problems in their constituencies during the election year. Rama Rao informed MLAs that the Chief Minister was in favour of allocating equal funds to all constituencies and that he would announce this during his districts’ visits.
   

