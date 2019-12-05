Nation Other News 05 Dec 2019 Two arrested for tic ...
Two arrested for ticket racket in Tirumala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Dec 5, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 12:59 am IST
The TTD vigilance and security wing lodged a complaint with the police that one such recommendation letter from an AP MLC, was misused by a tout.
Not much else is known about the duo. Police seized duplicate recommendation letters of more than 20 VIPs from them.
Tirupati: Tirumala police on Wednesday arrested two touts for selling darshan tickets procured on the recommendation of VIPs, including MLAs on the black market.

The TTD vigilance and security wing lodged a complaint with the police that one such recommendation letter from an AP MLC, was misused by a tout. Police arrested Hemanth Kumar on We-dnesday. After questioning him, they learnt that one Raghavendra was also involved. He was also picked up. Not much else is known about the duo. Police seized duplicate recommendation letters of more than 20 VIPs  from them.

 

...
